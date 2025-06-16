INVO Fertility’s Wisconsin Clinic Recognized on Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Fertility Clinics for 2025

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced that its Wisconsin Fertility Institute clinic has been included on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Fertility Clinics for 2025.

The America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2025 ranking, prepared by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, lists the top facilities defined as a fertility clinic and advanced reproductive technologies (ART) provider by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The evaluation was based on four criteria:

Quality metrics : ART metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to fertility clinics published by the CDC were analyzed.

: ART metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to fertility clinics published by the CDC were analyzed. Nationwide online survey : reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists working in and referring patients to fertility clinics, as well as other medical professionals (e.g., registered nurses, laboratory assistants) and fertility clinic administrators/managers were invited to participate in the survey.

: reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists working in and referring patients to fertility clinics, as well as other medical professionals (e.g., registered nurses, laboratory assistants) and fertility clinic administrators/managers were invited to participate in the survey. Accreditation data : provided by The Joint Commission (JCI), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) were considered.

: provided by The Joint Commission (JCI), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) were considered. Patient satisfaction : data based on Google reviews was included.

“We are thrilled and honored that Wisconsin Fertility Institute has been recognized as one of America’s Best Fertility Clinics by Newsweek in 2025,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team in delivering compassionate, high-quality fertility care.”

To learn more about Wisconsin Fertility Institute’s services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://wisconsinfertility.com/ or contact the team at 608-824-0075.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invobio.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.