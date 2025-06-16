Tenable Recognized for AI Leadership with Globee Award for AI-Powered Security

COLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced that Tenable Vulnerability Management has been recognized with a prestigious 2025 Globee® Award for AI-Powered Vulnerability Management. This latest accolade underscores Tenable's market leadership, delivering advanced exposure management solutions that revolutionize the way organizations identify, prioritize and remediate cyber risk.

“This achievement is a testament to Tenable's commitment to innovation and to helping customers secure modern and emerging attack surfaces,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “We’re arming cyber defenders with innovative AI-powered exposure management solutions to get ahead of the risks before they can be exploited.”

Tenable Vulnerability Management uses AI and the power of Nessus technology to analyze threat intelligence, asset criticality and vulnerability data. The enhanced visibility, predictive insights, and intelligent prioritization from Tenable enable organizations to rapidly identify emerging threats and effectively reduce risk.

Tenable Vulnerability Management was also recently awarded the AI-powered vulnerability management category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , further validating Tenable’s AI-powered approach to proactive security.

In addition to using AI to power its exposure management solutions, Tenable is also accelerating its ability to help customers safely innovate by securing the AI they use and the AI they build. This month, Tenable acquired Apex Security, a breakthrough innovator in securing the rapidly expanding AI attack surface. Building on the foundation set with Tenable AI Aware and embedded AI security posture management ( AI-SPM ) capabilities, the acquisition will strengthen the Tenable One exposure management platform by providing deeper visibility and control, and the ability to govern usage, enforce policy and control exposure across all AI initiatives.

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

