Psychemedics Releases 2025 Workforce Insights Report

Synthetic Drug Threats and Legalization Risks Shape a New Era for Workplace Safety

DALLAS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation, a global leader in hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced the release of its second annual Workforce Insights Report, providing a comprehensive look at the evolving drug landscape and its impact on workplace safety, hiring practices, and employer risk.

The 2025 Psychemedics Insights Report draws from the largest proprietary database of hair drug testing results in the industry, analyzing hundreds of thousands of samples collected in 2024 across a wide range of sectors, including transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and more. The report reveals critical workforce trends and emerging threats employers must navigate in today’s rapidly changing drug climate.

Key findings from the 2025 report include:

Synthetic opioids on the rise: Fentanyl remains a top concern, with increasing detection of ultra-potent nitazenes, some up to 20x stronger than fentanyl.

Healthcare and manufacturing industries at highest risk: Positive drug test rates reached 14.7% and 14.6%, respectively.

Resurgence of cocaine and methamphetamine: Notable increases in stimulant use, particularly in high-pressure industries.

Legal marijuana and high THC potency: States with legalized recreational cannabis saw a 10% increase in workplace injuries among young workers.

Hair testing remains the most reliable method, offering a 90-day detection window and unmatched resistance to evasion, making it the gold standard for long-term drug detection.



“As the drug landscape evolves, with new synthetic substances, rising marijuana potency, and shifting laws, employers are under growing pressure to maintain safe, compliant, and productive workplaces,” said Brian Hullinger, President and CEO of Psychemedics.

The 2025 report emphasizes the need for comprehensive drug testing strategies that extend beyond detection to include education, prevention, and support. By offering deep insight into five-year trends and sector-specific risks, Psychemedics equips employers with the tools to adapt policies, mitigate liability, and make informed decisions.

The full 2025 Workforce Insights Report is available at: https://www.psychemedics.com/whitepaper/

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its innovative hair testing solutions, visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 978-206-8220

Email: InvestorRelations@psychemedics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.