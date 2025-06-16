Progress Software to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 30, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2025 after the market close on Monday, June 30, 2025. Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The company’s second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended on May 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available using this link.

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

