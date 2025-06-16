Glass Officially Launches the City of Santa Monica’s Next-Generation Government E-Commerce Platform for Public Procurement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass has officially launched the City of Santa Monica’s Government E-Commerce Platform , a next-generation government procurement solution powered by G-Commerce , Glass’ flagship marketplace technology built exclusively for the public sector. Designed to modernize how governments buy, the platform marks a major milestone in Santa Monica’s digital transformation—streamlining procurement operations, enhancing transparency, and empowering city departments with a centralized, efficient purchasing experience.

The platform is a first-of-its-kind government e-commerce solution designed to unify procurement systems into a single, intuitive platform. Already in use by government agencies across the United States, the platform was adopted by the City of Santa Monica to power its purchasing operations. City staff can now make compliant purchases from approved vendors while automating approval workflows, enforcing budget controls, and gaining real-time visibility into departmental spending.

According to data derived from publicly available procurement records, the system is estimated to support approximately $3 million in annual transactions made through government credit cards. It serves more than 10 city departments—including Public Works, Fire, Finance, Community Services, and Police—providing access to an estimated 5 million products and services offered by the City’s vendors.

Following its internal rollout in May 2024, the platform has already consolidated thousands of transactions, reduced administrative overhead, and equipped government buyers with powerful tools to manage procurement in a centralized and transparent environment. The platform is fully optimized for both desktop and mobile use—ensuring that city staff can make seamless, compliant purchases whether in the office or on the go.

"In pursuit of greater customization and control, our organization successfully transitioned to the G-Commerce platform in May 2024. The new platform introduced substantial upgrades in user interface, approval workflows, and vendor integration—enhancing both our control mechanisms and our ability to meet operational needs with greater efficiency and effectiveness”, said the City of Santa Monica’s Procurement Leadership. “The G-Commerce team excels in communication and customer support and consistently demonstrates their commitment to our principle of continuous improvement. By leveraging G-Commerce and embracing a user-centric approach, we have enriched our internal purchasing experience, enhanced our spend visibility and metrics, and positioned ourselves higher as an industry leader".

One of the platform’s core innovations lies in its integrated approval workflows. Purchases that exceed predefined thresholds are automatically routed to designated managers for review and approval, ensuring accountability while preserving agility. The entire purchasing lifecycle—from request to reconciliation—is managed within the platform, eliminating fragmented systems and redundant communication.

To further enhance ease of use, the platform features full single sign-on capabilities, enabling city staff to access the application through their existing procurement environment without additional credentials. Vendor integration is seamless through direct punchouts and catalog synchronization, providing a unified experience that eliminates the need for pop-ups or external websites.

The city’s procurement team has access to a powerful analytics dashboard that delivers real-time insights into top vendors, frequently purchased items, procurement categories, and environmentally preferred products. A centralized resources hub provides staff with access to monthly trainings, updated procurement documentation, and a growing library of support tools.

One of the platform’s most impactful features is its Government Procurement Concierge, designed as a true one-stop shop for resolving order discrepancies, shipping delays, and vendor fulfillment issues. With assistance available through live chat, a dedicated hotline, and an integrated help center, city staff can resolve inquiries more quickly and accurately—minimizing the need for time-consuming back-and-forth with vendors. Over the past year, the G-Commerce team has directly supported thousands of vendor- and buyer-related orders and resolved more than 400 support tickets with a 99% resolution rate—underscoring the platform’s commitment not just to cutting-edge technology, but to hands-on service and results.

“At Glass, we are redefining how governments buy”, said Paola Santana , CEO of Glass. “Our partnership with the City of Santa Monica reflects our commitment to delivering powerful procurement solutions that enhance efficiency and maximize the impact of taxpayer’s dollars”.

This new platform replaces legacy workflows that previously required department buyers to navigate multiple vendor websites, email threads, and spreadsheets to complete a single purchase. Now, all procurement activities are centralized—offering speed, visibility, and compliance in one unified digital environment.

Glass, the company behind G-Commerce , has supported 121 government agencies in their efforts to modernize procurement, facilitating over $6.5 million in public sector purchases to date. Backed by investors including Google and featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, and Crunchbase, Glass is leading the digital transformation of public procurement through modern e-commerce platforms, integrated payment solutions, and a commitment to transparent, inclusive government e-commerce. In 2024, Glass was competitively awarded a contract under the GSA Commercial Platforms Program , expanding its reach to support federal agencies nationwide. Today, hundreds of government entities rely on G-Commerce to streamline purchasing operations, with more than 5.9 million items delivered—ensuring speed, compliance, and measurable cost savings across all levels of government.

With the City of Santa Monica at the forefront of this transformation, G-Commerce is setting a new national standard for city governments—one where technology, compliance, and service excellence converge to serve the public good.

Welcome to the City of Santa Monica’s Online Ordering Application The new homepage of Santa Monica’s Online Ordering Platform, powered by G-Commerce, gives staff access to verified vendors, exclusive pricing, and simplified purchasing—all in one place. Built for government buyers, designed for everyday use.

