Tallo Named Finalist in 2025 EdTech Awards for "Career Planning Solution"

RESTON, VA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, VA - Tallo, the digital career co-pilot that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 EdTech Awards. Part of the Stride, Inc. portfolio, Tallo’s recognition in the EdTech Awards “Career Planning Solution” category highlights the brand’s impact in transforming how students discover and prepare for career opportunities.

Since 2010, the EdTech Awards have celebrated outstanding contributions in educational technology across K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors. The program recognizes innovators and solutions that are making education more accessible, inclusive, and effective for learners everywhere.

“Being named a finalist for the EdTech Awards is more than recognition—it’s proof that building with and for our users works,” said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. “We don’t guess what students, educators, and employers need—we ask, we listen, and we build. That’s how we create tools that open doors to real careers, real skills, and real futures. This honor fuels our drive to keep innovating with purpose and impact.”

This impact is evident in success stories from users across the platform. "Tallo has helped me explore my path to becoming a pediatrician. I love how Tallo organizes everything in one place—scholarships, job opportunities, and career guidance. It makes planning my future feel less overwhelming," said a student from Kentucky Virtual Academy. "One of my biggest wins with Tallo was finding a scholarship specifically for students pursuing careers in medicine."

Tallo's career planning solution has evolved significantly over the past year, incorporating new features and capabilities that distinguish it through a comprehensive approach that includes:

Direct connections to employers and talent seekers, enabling students to showcase their skills and get discovered by hiring partners actively seeking early talent

Career Navigator tool allowing users to explore over 1,800 career paths with real-time labor market data from Lightcast

Access to 134,000+ courses and 56,000+ certification programs aligned with in-demand skills

Digital portfolio system enabling students to showcase achievements to employers and education providers

Connections to 21,000+ scholarship opportunities worth $1.6 billion supporting diverse educational paths through Tallo’s partnership with the National Scholarship Providers Association

Access to millions of job postings, including hundreds of thousands of entry-level jobs and internships looking for early talent

The EdTech Awards finalists were evaluated based on pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. Tallo joins an impressive list of past winners and finalists including Adobe, Discovery Education, DreamBox, and SMART Technologies.

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career co-pilot that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With nearly 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and ultimately, connect directly with employers to get a job that helps them build a better life. Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Learn more at tallo.com.

