Experience Jelenew in Paris

A Party for Women Who Ride with the Launch of the Jelenew+

For the next three months, you’ll Jelenew at 50 Rue des Francs Bourgeois, 75003 Paris. A space created to celebrate, support, and elevate women in cycling.

This space offers a unique opportunity to experience Jelenew’s full product range in person and connect with a global community that shares a passion for movement, performance, and style.

The event welcomed a warm and enthusiastic crowd. Visitors gathered around Jelenew’s team to learn more about the brand’s mission and the technology behind its women-specific designs. The cyclists stayed a long time, eager to try on pieces, ask questions, and share their own cycling stories.

It was clear: Jelenew is more than what women wear—it’s the ride they share.

Jelenew showcases its three main collections in this space, each designed to support women on and off the bike. The Road Ride line offers lightweight, aerodynamic gear for speed and long-distance performance. The Mountain Ride collection provides durable, functional apparel for rugged terrain.

Through this exclusive event, Jelenew highlights the launch of their new lifestyle line, Jelenew+. Rooted in cycling spirit—freedom, adventure, and connection to nature. Designed to move effortlessly across scenes from everyday activity to travel and casual wear.

Guided by advanced sportswear technology and a deep understanding of the female form, Jelenew designs every garment with the rider in mind. The pieces feature female-specific tailoring that adapts to natural body movement, along with lightweight, breathable, and skin-friendly fabrics such as butter-soft textures and ventilated mesh.

Jelenew is committed to supporting women through every pedal stroke. Not only through technical design, but also by building an inclusive and empowering community. The brand listens to rider feedback, prioritizing customer service and evolving each product based on real-world experiences. This philosophy reinforces Jelenew’s vision: to become a brand built for women, shaped by women.

