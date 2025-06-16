CloudIBN Strengthens US Critical Infrastructure with Specialized VAPT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN expands specialized VAPT services to protect US critical infrastructure, offering proactive security, compliance, and zero-downtime assurance.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing cybersecurity threats targeting the United States' critical infrastructure—ranging from energy grids and water treatment plants to transportation systems and healthcare facilities—CloudIBN is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized VAPT Services . These services are tailored specifically to defend high-value infrastructure from cyberattacks that could disrupt essential public services and national operations.CloudIBN’s strategic approach goes beyond generic security checks, delivering tailored penetration testing and security audits that align with national security frameworks and sector-specific regulations, ensuring that critical assets remain secure, operational, and compliant.The Rising Threat of Critical InfrastructureAccording to a recent report, ransomware, supply chain attacks, and state-sponsored cyber threats have been increasing exponentially, specifically targeting operational technology (OT), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, and industrial IoT networks.In 2024 alone, over 300 reported cyberattacks directly impacted sectors such as energy, water management, healthcare, and public transportation—many resulting in service outages, financial losses, and data compromise. These incidents make clear that reactive security is no longer enough.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services are a vital proactive defence, designed to uncover vulnerabilities in both IT and OT environments before malicious actors can exploit them. These services are instrumental in risk mitigation, compliance alignment, and overall infrastructure resilience.What Are VA & PT Services?1. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) is a two-pronged security strategy:2. Vulnerability Assessment identifies system flaws such as outdated software, misconfigured devices, and known exploits.3. Penetration Testing simulates real-world attacks to test how easily an adversary could infiltrate or disrupt operations.4. Together, VA & PT Services offer a comprehensive view of your security posture—from surface-level exposures to deep systemic weaknesses—allowing decision-makers to prioritize fixes and prepare for modern threats.Curious how exposed your infrastructure is? Book an infrastructure-specific VAPT engagement now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Why CloudIBN for Critical Infrastructure Protection?1. CloudIBN brings over two decades of cybersecurity expertise, with a specialized focus on securing mission-critical infrastructure across the energy, utilities, transportation, healthcare, defense, and telecommunications sectors. What distinguishes CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services:2. Sector-Specific Methodologies: We follow frameworks like NIST CSF, NERC CIP, and IEC 62443 to ensure that testing aligns with regulatory and operational standards.3. Advanced OT & IT Testing Capabilities: Our teams conduct controlled penetration testing on IT networks and sensitive OT environments without disrupting live operations.4. Zero-Downtime Testing: Utilizing simulation-based penetration testing tools, we guarantee continuous uptime for essential services during the VAPT process.5. Compliance-Centric Reporting: With VA & PT AUDIT Services, organizations receive actionable insights alongside documentation tailored for CISA, DHS, NERC, HIPAA, and other compliance bodies.“Critical infrastructure is the backbone of the nation. We’ve developed specialized VA & PT Services to ensure these systems stay operational, secure, and protected from foreign and domestic cyber threats,” says Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN.How CloudIBN’s VAPT Program WorksCloudIBN follows a rigorous 5-phase VAPT process customized for complex environments:1. Scoping & Risk AnalysisStakeholders define the scope, regulatory constraints, and operational requirements. CloudIBN identifies the critical assets and threat models relevant to each infrastructure sector.2. Vulnerability DiscoveryUsing advanced scanning tools and manual techniques, CloudIBN identifies software flaws, misconfigurations, and potential zero-day exposure points.3. Controlled Penetration TestingEthical hackers simulate intrusion attempts mimicking known APT and ransomware groups. Testing is coordinated to avoid system disruptions, especially in live OT/ICS environments.4. Impact Analysis & ReportingClients receive a prioritized list of vulnerabilities, including CVSS scores, potential impact narratives, and remediation paths.5. Validation & VA & PT AUDIT ServicesPost-remediation retesting is followed by compliance documentation and executive-level audit reports aligned with sector mandates.When national infrastructure is at stake, there’s no room for guesswork. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services offer the insight, precision, and assurance needed to secure mission-critical systems against growing cyber risks. Partner with CloudIBN to proactively protect your infrastructure, comply with evolving regulations, and defend what matters most.Our team ensures your OT and IT environments remain secure, uninterrupted, and audit-ready—without compromising live operations. Stay resilient, stay compliant, and safeguard the backbone of your organization with confidence.Related Services : Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.