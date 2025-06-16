RIMining: Market Turmoil from War, Bitcoin Bounces to $106K, Free Cloud Mining App Becomes a Safe Asset Growth Choice

Secure passive crypto income through cloud mining amid 2025’s geopolitical tensions and Bitcoin’s $106K rebound

Seattle, Washington, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, escalating geopolitical tensions—most recently between Israel and Iran—have led to significant volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin briefly dipped before bouncing back to $106,000, highlighting both the market’s resilience and underlying risks. In such uncertain times, more investors are turning to stable, low-risk ways to grow their digital assets. Cloud mining, especially through trusted platforms like RIMining, offers a practical solution to achieve steady passive income without the complexities of traditional mining.





Why War Risks and Market Fluctuations Make Cloud Mining More Attractive in 2025

The ongoing geopolitical unrest has intensified price swings in major cryptocurrencies, creating unpredictability for traders and investors. While Bitcoin’s bounce to $106K signals bullish momentum, experts warn of possible deeper pullbacks. In this environment, cloud mining platforms that provide transparent, compliant, and eco-friendly services become attractive alternatives. They reduce entry barriers, eliminate hardware costs, and allow users to earn daily rewards—making cloud mining a preferred choice for both novices and institutions seeking secure digital asset growth.









Why Do Users Around the World Choose RIMining?

Green & Compliant Mining: All mining facilities are located in countries where mining is legally supported, powered 100% by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Fully aligned with ESG standards .

All mining facilities are located in countries where mining is legally supported, powered sources such as wind and solar. Fully aligned with . Multi-Coin Support: BTC, LTC, DOGE, XRP, USDT, BCH, and SOL—diversified for various investment goals.

BTC, LTC, DOGE, XRP, USDT, BCH, and SOL—diversified for various investment goals. $15 Free Reward for New Users: New users receive $15 in rewards upon registration.

New users receive upon registration. Transparent Daily Payouts: Real-time monitoring of earnings and downloadable historical data ensure full transparency .

Real-time monitoring of earnings and downloadable historical data ensure . Web & Mobile Access: Accessible globally from any device for real-time mining management.

Potential Income You Can Achieve with RIMining





The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve in the future:

(For full contract details, please visit the official website at https://RIMining.com)

Who Is RIMining For?

Individuals without technical or hardware access but interested in cloud mining

Institutions or high-net-worth clients seeking steady digital asset income

Users in countries or cities where mining equipment deployment is restricted

ESG-conscious investors looking for low-carbon mining alternatives

looking for Those aiming to hedge portfolios against global conflict and economic instability

How to Get Started in 3 Easy Steps

Visit rimining.com and register your account



Choose your preferred cloud mining plan and activate hashrate



Start earning crypto daily—automatically

FAQs:

How can I start Bitcoin mining from my phone in 2025 amid market volatility?

In uncertain markets influenced by geopolitical tensions, RIMining offers a hassle-free way to mine Bitcoin directly from your phone or browser—no hardware or complex setup needed, helping you seize opportunities anytime, anywhere.





Is cloud mining still profitable given the current war-driven market fluctuations?

Yes. RIMining continuously optimizes hashrate allocation based on real-time market data to maintain stable daily payouts, making it an attractive solution to hedge against volatility caused by war risks.





What is green mining and how does RIMining support it during global crises?

Green mining utilizes renewable energy sources like wind and solar to minimize environmental impact. Even amid geopolitical instability, RIMining ensures mining operations remain sustainable and compliant with ESG standards.





How does RIMining reduce investment barriers especially when traditional markets are unstable?

RIMining lowers the entry threshold by providing $15 free rewards to new users and eliminating upfront hardware costs. This allows investors to diversify portfolios and generate passive income despite global uncertainties.





About RIMining:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, RIMining is a regulated cloud mining platform serving over 10 million users across 190+ countries. The company prioritizes transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility in cryptocurrency mining through its innovative Green Intelligent Mining Model, making it one of the most reliable, simple, and trustworthy platforms in the industry.

Official Website: https://www.rimining.com



App Download: https://www.rimining.com/download



Media Contact: info@rimining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Evans Mark info (at) rimining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.