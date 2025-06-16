NANO Nuclear Appoints Experienced Communications and Capital Markets Professional Matthew Barry as Director of Investor Relations

New York, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that Matthew Barry has joined the Company as its Director of Investor Relations.

As Director of Investor Relations, Matt will spearhead NANO Nuclear’s efforts to connect with and inform its growing retail and institutional investor base and assist with all corporate communication initiatives.

Matt has over 10 years of experience in accounting, equity research and investor relations at both public and private companies. He began his career at Deloitte, where he audited the financial statements and internal controls of various public and private clients across various industries. Matt served as an equity research analyst at investment banks H.C. Wainwright and Cowen and Company, where he covered an aggregate portfolio of approximately 40 companies across both firms, creating complex financial models and analyzing a wide range of macroeconomic and industry data and trends. He later served as Manager of Investor Relations at Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), a Nasdaq-listed global capital equipment provider, where he led the investor relations function. At Veeco, he successfully developed an in-house investor targeting program and was instrumental in attracting investment from multiple ideal long-only long-term oriented investors who initiated substantial positions in the company.

Matt joins NANO Nuclear following the recent addition of Intel technologist and former U.S. Department of Energy Deputy (DOE) Chief Data Officer, Seth Berl, Ph.D. as an independent member in NANO Nuclear’s Board of Directors, and the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Chair of the NANO Nuclear’s Executive Advisory Board. These quality additions to the team highlight NANO Nuclear’s growing reputation for excellence in advanced nuclear technology and its commitment to strong leadership as it propels its ambitious business plans forward.

“I feel privileged to join this exciting company, which is not only striving to lead the advanced nuclear technology sector, but has made remarkable achievements so far, including having been the top performing initial public offering in the U.S. in 2024,” said Matthew Barry, Director of Investor Relations of NANO Nuclear. “I firmly believe in NANO Nuclear’s mission, and as we continue our progress, keeping our shareholders fully informed and aligned with our long‑term vision is essential. I’m looking forward to bringing my communications experience and my knowledge of public companies and the equity capital markets to NANO Nuclear at this pivotal time and to work with our energetic leadership team committed to delivering lasting value.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Appoints Matthew Barry as its Director of Investor Relations.

Matt earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in 2017 and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Taxation from Hofstra University where he received the FEI Top Accounting Student award.

“I’m very excited to welcome Matt to NANO Nuclear,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “His background in accounting, equity research and investor relations gives him a solid understanding of how public companies work and what their investor communities desire in terms of information and outreach. I believe he will be instrumental in strengthening our dialogue with shareholders, whose support has been vital to our success as we pursue our strategic objectives.”

“Matt aligns perfectly with our commitment to transparent, investor‑focused communication,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “His capital‑markets expertise will be invaluable as we engage new investors and broaden market awareness. Matt’s appointment underscores our commitment to excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with him.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to the anticipated benefits to the Company of the new Director of Investor Relations referred to herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Appoints Matthew Barry as its Director of Investor Relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.