Aware Named Luminary in Prism Project Report as Organization Rolls Out New Platform Enhancements

New innovations include 14 times faster face matching and smarter capture technology

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity Week Europe -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leader in global biometric authentication, was recognized as an industry Luminary in Core Identity Technology in the Prism Project’s Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Report . In addition, Aware today announced further innovations to its Awareness Platform, delivering improvements in both face matching performance and mobile face capture reliability for a frictionless experience.

The Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Report, part of the Prism Project’s independent, vendor-neutral market intelligence series, evaluates over 200 organizations to provide strategic guidance for decision-makers navigating the identity fraud landscape. The report highlights Aware as a long-standing industry innovator and underscores its strengths in “injection detection, deepfake detection, and active and passive liveness detection” designed to protect against today’s most sophisticated threats.

Aware’s recognition as Luminary, combined with its recent platform enhancements, underscores the organization's continued commitment to building secure, scalable, and frictionless biometric solutions — validated not only by top-tier results in the Prism Project’s latest report, but also by independent testing from RIVTD and NIST .

“This latest Prism Report brings clarity to the real capabilities of vendors in this space,” said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, CTO of Aware. “We’re proud that the Awareness Platform, specifically our deepfake and liveness detection, was recognized as a leader in both rigor and real-world performance. It acts as external validation of the technical benchmarks we hold ourselves to every day.”

“In today’s environment, where deepfakes and digital deception are eroding trust, organizations need to verify identities and proof of personhood with confidence,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “These latest innovations to our platform — faster face matching and smarter mobile capture — give our customers the speed, reliability and assurance they need to deliver secure, seamless experiences at scale.”

Key improvements to the Awareness Platform include:

1. Faster Face Matching – Greater Scale, Lower Cost



Recent enhancements to face matching capabilities within the Awareness Platform dramatically improve performance and efficiency for enterprise-scale identity-systems:

Up to 14x faster 1:N (one-to-many) face search performance, accelerating verification in large galleries and high-volume environments

Significantly reduced server resource usage, enabling faster response times and improved scalability

Lower infrastructure costs, with improved efficiency that minimizes reliance on expensive hardware

Maintains or improves matching accuracy, even under increased system load

2. Smarter Face Capture – Better Experience, Higher Conversions



New mobile capture updates for iOS and Android are designed to boost first-time success rates and reduce drop-offs by optimizing image quality at the point of capture:

Optimized face detection and blur analysis, reducing submission of poor-quality images and lowering server-side rejection rates

Improved face-finding accuracy ensures more consistent capture experiences across devices and environments

Helps customers increase user throughput, reduce abandoned sessions, and improve the end-to-end verification journey

Built to support high-assurance scenarios, maintaining strong liveness capabilities and biometric integrity

These upgrades reflect a long-standing commitment from Aware to help customers confidently navigate a fast-evolving digital identity landscape, where speed, security, and usability must work in tandem to stay ahead of fraud and deliver meaningful user experiences.

For more information about the key updates to the Awareness Platform, navigate to Aware.com or visit the Aware team during Identity Week Europe 2025 at booth #712 to explore the latest biometric advancements.

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize integrating biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

