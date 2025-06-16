AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification

Achievement demonstrates manufacturer’s drive for excellence in drone production

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce their Switzerland facility has been recommended to receive ISO 9001 certification by third-party auditors following an intensive review of the facilities Quality Management System. This prestigious certification reflects AgEagle’s commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation.

The ISO 9001 standard is widely recognized across all industries and sets rigorous requirements for quality management, customer satisfaction, risk mitigation, safety, and continuous improvement. Earning this certification for the Switzerland facility—home to key research, development, and manufacturing of AgEagle’s cutting-edge drone technologies—demonstrates:

Unmatched Quality Assurance: The facility meets the highest industry standards for producing reliable drone systems, such as the eBee TAC Public Safety drone and the eBee VISION drone, ensuring precision and performance for worldwide customers.





Operational Excellence: The process highlights AgEagle’s dedication to streamlining production and maintaining safety, supporting sustainable farming innovations and bringing new technologies to market





Enhanced Global Trust: Certification strengthens AgEagle’s credibility with international clients, including governments and procurement agencies, aligning with the company’s growth into Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) marketplaces and public safety operators.



“This significant achievement is a result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from our Switzerland team,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle. “Earning ISO 9001 certification is a clear indicator of commitment and quality, and it sets AgEagle apart. This validates our quality processes and positions us to meet the stringent demands of our worldwide customer base. I’m proud of the team, and we will lead the way in delivering trusted solutions.”

The AgEagle Switzerland facility’s certification enhances AgEagle’s ability to continue serving existing customers at a high level, expand into additional markets and industries, and compete for more government tenders.

“This globally recognized standard opens doors to new opportunities, as many government agencies in defense, aerospace, and technology sectors require ISO 9001 compliance to bid on tenders. By meeting these rigorous quality management criteria, we’re well-positioned to expand our impact in public sector markets around the globe,” said Irby.

For more information about AgEagle Aerial Systems, visit www.ageagle.com or contact media@ageagle.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

