Soundcore Launches Sleep A30 Sleeping Earbuds with Smart ANC and Smaller Form Factor

Bellevue, WA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today introduced the Soundcore Sleep A30, the 3rd generation in the company’s sleep-focused earbuds, following the company's successful, Sleep A10 and Sleep A20 models. With an ultra comfortable ergonomic design and Smart ANC, the Sleep A30 offers users all night peace and quiet from noisy environments, including a snoring partner, the garbage truck at 3am and other common sounds heard at night that disturb a user's sleep.

The Sleep A30 blocks up to 30dB of external noise using Soundcore's Smart ANC, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The upgraded case features Adaptive Snore Masking technology, allowing the Sleep A30 to help to block out a partner, "sawing wood or chopping logs" on the other side of the bed. The A30’s case detects snoring throughout the night while allowing the earbuds to generate noise masking audio tuned to help block out a partner by analyzing the volume and frequency of their snoring.

New this year is a form factor that is 7 percent slimmer than previous models, making them ideal for side-sleepers and helping to reduce pressure while a user’s head is laying on the pillow. This smaller ergonomic design ensures that the earbuds do not protrude from user’s ears, while causing discomfort like more traditional earbud models can.

Additionally, building on previous models, the Sleep A30 offers improved Artificial Intelligence (AI) brainwave audio that helps users fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer. Through the app, users can choose an assortment of scenario-based, binaural beat soundscapes, stimulating their brain to produce calming brainwaves.

When both the case and earbuds are fully charged, the Sleep A30 offers users 45 hours of total playtime in "local mode" with sound effects stored in the earbuds (at 50% volume + ANC), including 9 hours in the earbuds. Streaming music while connected to a mobile device over Bluetooth (ver. 5.3) (50% volume) + ANC, the Sleep A30 offers 6.5 hours of playback in the earbuds and up to 35 hours total when combined with a fully charged case.

This allows weary users to doze off, listening to their favorite music or podcast from connected apps such as Spotify or YouTube Music via their mobile device or listening to built-in relaxing sounds in the app.

The new Sleep A30 also features automatic sleep monitoring with sleep position tracking and can be accessed via the Soundcore app (Android and iOS).

Additionally, the Sleep A30 features a repeatable alarm, now with snooze functionality, ensuring that users can wake up to a personal alarm using a library of customizable sounds, while not waking a sleeping partner or family members in an adjacent room.

In the unlikely case that the earbuds fall out of a user's ears in the middle of the night and get mixed in the sheets or fall behind the bed, the Sleep A30 uses the Find My Earbud feature by playing an audible alert through the Soundcore app.

For the first time, the Sleep A30 will be offered in two colors, classic white and a new color this year, mist green. They will come with 4-pairs of silicone ear tips, 3-pairs of memory foam ear tips as well as 3-pairs of ear wings to customize their fit with different sized ears.

Availability and Pricing

The Soundcore Sleep A30 are available for pre-order, starting today, June 16th on Kickstarter and are currently slated to launch on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com in August for $229.99 in the US. Pricing in the UK, EU and other markets will be announced in the coming weeks. However, early backers (quantities limited) for the Kickstarter campaign can save up to 40% off for the lowest price of $139.



About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

