Enphase Energy Rolls Out IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, Delivering Three-Phase Backup Across More European Countries

FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ® Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase, for customers in Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one AC-coupled system that delivers reliable backup power and supports both single-phase and three-phase applications, providing unmatched flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs. Enphase also launched the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Poland, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland earlier this year.

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured up to 70 kWh. Each 5 kWh battery delivers continuous power of up to 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration. The new battery can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power. It is designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the operation of high-power devices during a grid outage when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with an industry-leading 15-year warranty in Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

"Following recent blackouts in Spain, the need for reliable home energy solutions has never been higher," said Miguel Rico Benitez, CEO at HogarSolar, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Spain. "There’s a growing urgency for reliable home energy solutions – and the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase offers the performance and resilience households need now more than ever."

“The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is a major step forward for energy storage in France,” said Thomas Poncet, owner of IdeeSys, an installer of Enphase products in France. “With powerful backup capabilities, scalable capacity, and long-term reliability, it’s exactly the kind of smart, future-ready technology our customers are looking for.”

“Belgian homeowners are increasingly looking for smart, future-ready energy systems that can adapt to their unique needs,” said Kristof Lassaut, CEO of K.L. Green Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium. “The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase delivers outstanding flexibility, whether it’s single-phase or three-phase, and brings the kind of long-term reliability our customers trust. And now, with the IQ System Controller available, homeowners can also get reliable backup power for added peace of mind.”

“Adaptability is everything for Dutch homeowners when it comes to home energy, and the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase delivers just that,” said Paul Cortvriend, owner of Savo Solar Systemen, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “We love that the battery accommodates both single-phase and three-phase systems, letting us customize the perfect backup solution for each home. Enphase continues to lead the industry with innovations like this.”

"The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase was engineered to meet the growing demand for resilient, scalable home energy solutions across Europe,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re excited to continue expanding access to our most powerful battery yet – bringing reliable, high-performance storage to more homeowners and helping accelerate Europe’s transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, please visit the Enphase website for Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium (French and Dutch), and the Netherlands.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://investor.enphase.com.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.