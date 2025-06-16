DAO Fund Launches Strategic Support for SAX-iCore AI System, Second Round of Live Trading Tests Set to Begin Next Week

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate the future of intelligent trading, the DAO Fund has officially announced injection to support the second round of live trading tests for the SAX-iCore system, developed by SkyCrest Capital. This initiative will provide real capital to selected participants, enabling a larger-scale verification of AI-driven structure-based trading strategies in real market conditions.



This is not just a trial — it is a direct engagement with the next generation of market behavior modeling and precision execution.







Key Highlights of the Program:



- Launch Date: Expected next Monday



- Eligibility: SkyCrest Capital trainees and algorithmic strategy participants



- Capital Support: $400 test capital per participant, funded by DAO



- Profit Model: Participants keep all profits; losses are covered by the fund



In other words: zero risk, real execution, and full access to AI-powered decision-making in a live trading environment.



Why DAO Fund Supports SAX-iCore



In its statement, the DAO Fund made its reasoning clear:



“We are not just funding a system — we are supporting a new philosophy of trading. SAX-iCore has demonstrated that emotional decisions can be replaced with structural logic, and that volatility can become a source of systematic, repeatable gains.”



SAX-iCore operates at the intersection of behavioral modeling, market structure recognition, and real-time execution. Its core strength lies in identifying high-probability patterns, executing without hesitation, and learning from every market cycle — all without relying on news sentiment or prediction.







From the Founder: Ethan Carter, PhD



“Most traders don’t lose because they lack knowledge — they lose because they follow emotions, not systems. SAX-iCore is not a black box. It is a transparent, evolving intelligence that learns from real behavior. This test is not about showcasing past results — it’s about training an AI that can think with the market.”



The test aims to simulate the unpredictability of real capital flow, enabling SAX-iCore to refine its internal model and become a long-term asset partner for disciplined investors.



How to Join the Test



Registration is now open. Participants must submit the following:



- Full Name



- Email Address



- Phone Number



- Preferred Trading Time Window



Once approved, the $400 test capital will be issued directly to each participant’s account.







About DAO Fund



The DAO Fund is a decentralized investment collective composed of leading blockchain-native institutions and fintech innovators. With a focus on transparency, structure, and behavioral analytics, the fund supports projects that redefine how capital interacts with data and decision-making. This partnership with SkyCrest Capital signals the DAO’s first major move into AI-driven market infrastructure.



This isn’t a simulation. It’s your chance to step into the future of finance — and be part of building it.



SkyCrest Capital & DAO Fund



Media Contact



Company Name: SkyCrest Capital



Website: https://www.skyskinla.com/



Contact: Audrey Sinclair



Email: service@skyskinla.com



Company Name: DAO Fund



Website: https://daohaus.club



Contact: Tom Hartwin



Email: support@daohaus.club



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.