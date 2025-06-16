Quantic X-Microwave Launches Newly Enhanced Layout Tool for RF Designers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic X-Microwave®, a business of Quantic Electronics® (“Quantic”) and leading provider of RF & microwave solutions, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced Layout Tool, a powerful interactive design environment enabling part selection and layout of signal chains using X-MWblocks®.

Specifically tailored for customers of Quantic X-Microwave’s patented X-MWblocks, this tool provides a seamless experience for part selection and physical layout of signal chains, making it easier than ever to design with X-MWblocks, on prototype plates or in standard connectorized housing.

Key Features of the Updated Layout Tool include:

Expanded Component Library: Over 6000 X-MWblocks are available in the design library, with additional products being added frequently

Over 6000 X-MWblocks are available in the design library, with additional products being added frequently 3D Functionality: A new feature allowing the user to toggle 3D mode and rotate their circuit design or assembly 360 degrees.

A new feature allowing the user to toggle 3D mode and rotate their circuit design or assembly 360 degrees. Enhanced Functionality: A redesigned interface provides designers with a more intuitive and efficient user experience

A redesigned interface provides designers with a more intuitive and efficient user experience Automated Wall Algorithm: The automated wall placement algorithm allows designers to construct an arbitrary shaped channelized enclosure at the prototype phase

The automated wall placement algorithm allows designers to construct an arbitrary shaped channelized enclosure at the prototype phase Export Capabilities: Designers can export a complete list of components and accessories to a CSV file for easy reference and documentation, or to request a quote



The newly enhanced Layout Tool will be showcased with live demonstrations at the 2025 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), June 17-19 in San Francisco, CA. Visit Quantic X-Microwave at Booth 1251 to learn more.

Quantic X-Microwave is committed to providing innovative and valuable products, tools and resources to the RF & microwave industry. The new Layout Tool requires users to register, but remains free to use. Access it today via www.quanticxmw.com or at: Layout Tool - Quantic X-Microwave

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW’s unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we’re part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. Learn more at www.quanticxmw.com

Sales Inquiry: Paul Cole Director of Business Development paul.cole@quanticxmw.com Media Inquiry: Bailey Karfelt Marketing Director bailey.karfelt@quanticnow.com www.quanticnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.