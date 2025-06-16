DNMiner Launches AI-Powered Green Cloud Mining Platform to Revolutionize Sustainable Crypto Mining

New York City, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNMiner , a trailblazer in green cloud mining , today announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-managed renewable-powered mining infrastructure, setting a new standard for sustainable cryptocurrency mining.





Revolutionising crypto mining with smart renewables

DNMiner’s innovative platform merges AI-driven energy optimization with 100 % renewable power—solar, wind, and hydro—to deliver maximum hash rate efficiency while minimizing carbon footprint. Operators can now enjoy predictable, eco-friendly returns without worrying about fluctuating energy costs or environmental impact. Learn more about DNMiners’ platform on https://dnminer.com.

AI intelligence meets green energy

DNMiner’s AI engine dynamically adjusts mining operations in real-time—balancing load between various renewable sources, tapping into grid energy only when beneficial, and forecasting performance based on energy market conditions and weather patterns. This yields significant gains in hash output and uptime for miners of SHA‑256 coins.

“By merging AI and clean energy, we’ve created a mining experience that’s both profitable and planet-positive,” said Alex Mercer, CEO of DNMiner. “Our service empowers miners to scale without compromising sustainability.”





Seamless, accessible solution for diverse users

From professional mining farms to newcomers, DNMiners’ platform offers automated configurations , detailed analytics, real-time alerts, and full remote control—available via their intuitive dashboard at https://dnminer.com/dashboard.

Driving the next wave of responsible mining

DNMiner’s AI‑managed renewables infrastructure tackles key industry concerns: e‑waste, fossil fuel dependency, and volatile energy costs. By delivering clean, cost‑competitive crypto production, the company reinforces its commitment to sustainable, ethical blockchain mining.

About DNMiner

DNMiner pioneers AI‑managed renewable cloud mining for SHA‑256 cryptocurrencies. Headquartered in the UK, DNMiner blends advanced artificial intelligence with green energy to offer powerful, profitable, and sustainable mining operations—simplifying green crypto participation for users worldwide. Discover more at https://dnminer.com .

