Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement
ST HELIER, Jersey, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies (“the AIM Rules”), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), as announced on December 17, 2024.
|Name of company:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|Name of scheme:
|ATM Sales Agreement
|Period of return:
|From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025
|Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:
|4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Nil
|Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
|Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:
|Nil
|Contact name and telephone number:
|As below
Enquiries:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|
Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
|
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
