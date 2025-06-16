Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,037 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies (“the AIM Rules”), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:

 From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

 Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

 4,000,000 depositary interests  representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

 Nil
Contact name and telephone number: As below


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

  
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

  
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

  
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more