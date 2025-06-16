Guardian Capital Announces June 2025 Cash Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending June 30, 2025, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on June 30, 2025 to unitholders of record on June 24, 2025. The ex-dividend date in each case is anticipated to be June 24, 2025.

Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units Distribution

Frequency Trading

Symbol Exchange Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) GuardBondsTM 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFB Cboe Canada CAD$0.0326 GuardBondsTM 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFC Cboe Canada CAD$0.0253 GuardBondsTM 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFD Cboe Canada CAD$0.0290 GuardBondsTM 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFE Cboe Canada CAD$0.03161 GuardBondsTM 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFF Cboe Canada CAD$0.03931 GuardBondsTM 1-3 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBLF Cboe Canada CAD$0.0290 Guardian Canadian Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GCBD TSX CAD$0.0502 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP TSX CAD$0.0671 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP.B TSX CAD$0.0673 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY TSX CAD$0.1044 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY.B TSX CAD$0.1066 Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund ETF Units Monthly GIDY TSX CAD$0.0833 Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GIGC TSX CAD$0.0733 Guardian Strategic Income Fund ETF Units Monthly GSIF Cboe Canada CAD$0.1002 Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GCTB TSX CAD$0.1055 Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GUTB.U TSX USD$0.1704 Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GCSC TSX CAD$0.1202 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG TSX CAD$0.0064 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG.B TSX CAD$0.0064 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth Fund Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU TSX Nil Guardian i3 US Quality Growth Fund Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU.B TSX NIl Guardian International Equity Select Fund ETF Units Quarterly GIES TSX CAD$0.0711





About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Guardian had C$167.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release may include statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Guardian Capital LP undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. For ETFs other than money market funds, unit values change frequently. ETFs are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe”). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or Cboe, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. ETF and mutual fund securities, including units of the Guardian Capital ETFs, are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund or the Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund will be able to maintain the net asset value per unit of the mutual fund units at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in these money market funds will be returned to you.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.

1 This is the initial distribution for this series of ETF units and covers the period since the launch of the ETF units on June 3, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

