Mark Ford Joins Highway as Chief Capacity Officer

DALLAS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway announced today that Mark Ford will join the company as Chief Capacity Officer, a strategic addition to the executive team as the company accelerates growth and advances its long-term vision to redefine trust and identity in freight.

Ford brings more than 30 years of experience leading carrier strategy, operations, and network development at some of the industry’s most recognized third-party logistics providers. Most recently, he served as Chief Capacity Officer at BlueGrace Logistics, and previously was a founding member and part of the executive team at Coyote Logistics, where he helped scale one of the largest carrier networks in North America.

“I’ve followed Highway’s journey, first from the sidelines, then as a product advisor and end user,” said Mark Ford. “The strength of the team and the clarity of the product made it impossible not to get involved. Trust is one of the freight industry’s biggest challenges, and Highway has laid the foundation to solve it. I’ve spent my career building high-performing teams and networks, and now I’m excited to bring that experience to Highway.”

At Highway, Ford will lead efforts to expand the company’s value to brokers and carriers by advancing secure, identity-first capacity and procurement strategies.

“Every industry has its inflection points,” stated Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “Moments that divide what came before from what comes next. Mark has helped shape those moments before, and now he’s here to help lead the next one at Highway.”

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

