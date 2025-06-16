Vastrell Securities Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with Enhanced Localized Financial Services

DENVER, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vastrell Securities (VRS), a global leader in comprehensive financial services and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, today announced an accelerated expansion plan across the Asia-Pacific region. This initiative reflects VRS’s long-term commitment to the region’s economic potential and its rapidly evolving investment demands.





Founded in 2003, VRS has built a reputation for delivering high-value, diversified financial solutions to clients worldwide. In Asia-Pacific, VRS already operates across key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, offering services in equities, fixed income, asset management, cross-border advisory, and wealth planning.

“Our clients in Asia are seeking more tailored, tech-driven, and strategic investment guidance,” said John T. Levine, CEO of Vastrell Securities. “We aim to integrate global best practices with localized expertise, driving smarter performance and delivering sustainable value.”

Key highlights of the enhanced Asia-Pacific strategy include:

Expanding Local Advisory Teams: VRS will enhance regional staffing with multilingual, market-savvy financial advisors to better address local investor needs. Deploying Intelligent Investment Tools: With AI-driven analytics and real-time risk management, clients gain improved trading accuracy and transparency. Accelerating ESG and Green Investment Offerings: In response to global sustainability goals, VRS will launch diversified ESG portfolios to support socially responsible investors.

VRS expects its Asia-Pacific business to grow by over 30% in the next three years, particularly in areas such as long-term wealth structuring, retirement planning, and family office services.

As a key strategic arm under Morgan Stanley’s global expansion plan, VRS remains committed to delivering professional excellence, client-first service, and technological innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd9ab0a0-075c-45f2-81f2-2619b3e0b099

