35th Qingdao International Beer Festival will Kick Off on July 18

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival will take place from July 18 to August 16 in Qingdao, according to the Information Office of the Qingdao Municipal People's Government.

Organized by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government under the theme of "Qingdao Cheers with the World," this year's festival features three main venues, namely, the West Coast Venue, Laoshan Venue, and Qingdao Old Town Venue, alongside special activities to be held concurrently across other districts and counties. The event aims to boost consumption, enhance its international appeal, enrich visitor experiences, deepen cultural engagement, and strengthen the city's reputation as the "Beer Capital of China."

This year's festival extends the duration from the previous 24 days to a full month, meeting the travel and leisure needs of visitors during the summer peak season.

The West Coast Venue, located at the Golden Beach Beer City, features seven major functional zones: the star avenue, beer tents, plaza games, leisure dining, fashion trends, beer culture exhibition, and central stage.

The Laoshan Venue, based at the Century Square Beer City, will offer a distinctive blend of traditional Chinese elegance and European charm, with five major activity segments under the concept of "One City, Two Scenic Highlights."

The Qingdao Old Town Venue, mainly situated in Shangjieli and Dabaodao historic districts, will host 20 themed activities on food, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

According to the organizer, this year's festival will introduce more than 2,300 beer varieties, a record high, representing more than 400 brands from over 40 countries and regions. It will also offer internationally renowned gourmet foods, creating a dazzling stage for global beer brands and a super feast of diverse flavors.

In addition, the festival includes signature events such as the "Golden Flower Award" Craft Beer Competition, the King of Beer Contest, the Goddess of Joy Selection, and the Qingdao Fashion Sports Festival. It will also welcome world-class performing arts groups and well-known domestic bands, presenting nearly 2,000 performances, including anime carnivals, street shows, art parades, electronic music festivals, magic shows, robot parades, and traditional Chinese operas. These offerings will immerse visitors in interactive experiences, creating a citywide celebration network.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government

