Spirit Blockchain Provides Clarification on Investor Relations Activities

Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on January 30, 2025 it engaged 2686363 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group (the “Service Provider”) firms to design, develop and execute a company awareness program through TheDeepDive.ca blog that will help engage the online investor community into understanding Spirit. The term of the engagement is for a period of 12 months from February 3, 2025 (being the date that services were first provided) and at a cost of $150,000 plus HST.

The Service Provider operates independently from Spirit, and no securities have been issued as compensation.

Spirit has not initiated any activities with the investor relations firms disclosed in its press release of February 20, 2025, other than Senergy Communications Capital Inc. (“Senergy”) who term began on March 30, 2025 and who is providing its services through you tube and who first produced content March 20, 2025. Spirit engaged Senergy to produce two additional content items, however, the timing for release is uncertain and accordingly, Senergy will continue to be engaged until such time as the two additional content items are received. There is no change to the cost from the originally disclosed cost. Details with respect to the Senergy, please see Spirit’s press release of February 20, 2025.

The contact information for the Service Provider and Synergy are below.

Service Provider: 2155 Arbourview Dr, Oakville, ON, L6M 3N9. Contact: Jordan Lutz- jay@thedeepdive.ca ; +1.306.529.5431.

Senergy: 228-1122 Mainland Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1. Contact: Aleem Fidai- aleem@senergy.capital +1 778-772-6740.

This contents of this press release related to the Service Provider and Senergy is being issued at the request of the CSE and CIRO.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a growth-oriented investment company focused on the blockchain technology sector. With a diversified portfolio approach, the Company invests in blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrencies, mining operations, and emerging blockchain technologies. Spirit aims to create shareholder value through strategic investments in a rapidly expanding digital asset landscape.



Forward-Looking Statements

