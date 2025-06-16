Submit Release
ISS further renews and expands public healthcare contract in Southeast Asia

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has further extended and expanded a significant public healthcare contract in Southeast Asia. The annual value of the contract has increased by more than DKK 100 million, bringing the value of the entire contract to approximately DKK 1.0 billion. A further revenue ramp-up is expected over the five-year contract period.

Copenhagen , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the contract, which commences in July 2025, ISS will deliver services across a range of public healthcare institutions. The contract forms part of a larger tender from which ISS has already secured new business, as recently announced.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

“We’re very excited about the further renewal and expansion of this significant public healthcare contract. This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services that support better care and a more positive experience for patients. It also demonstrates ISS’s ambition to grow our business through strong, long-term partnerships.”


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

 


