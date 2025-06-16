EASE Protocol Announces High-Efficiency Liquidity System for Smarter Crypto Trading

New System Features Atomic Intermediate Token Technology to Stretch Crypto Capital 50x Further

TORONTO , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EASE Protocol ( easeprotocol.com ), a blockchain platform focused on user-friendly solutions for enterprise and government adoption, today introduced its Exponential Liquidity System™, a new way to make crypto trading faster, cheaper, and far more efficient using Atomic Intermediate Token (AIT) technology.

AIT technology transforms how liquidity works in blockchain pools, allowing $1 million to deliver the same trading power as $50 million in traditional systems, becoming even more effective as more assets are added. Built directly into the EASE Protocol software, the system gives every L1 blockchain in the ecosystem major cost savings, benefiting decentralized exchanges, liquidity providers, and traders alike –– addressing longstanding and prevalent issues around capital efficiency.

"Exponential Liquidity completely changes the game when it comes to efficient use of capital – one of the toughest challenges in decentralized finance," said EASE Protocol architect Douglas Horn. "Until now, each pair of assets needed its own liquidity pool, leading to problems like impermanent loss and high slippage. By leveraging our Atomic Intermediate Token approach, we've created a novel solution that allows liquidity providers to generate higher yields while committing less capital, while traders can access deeper markets with reduced slippage and lower transaction costs."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNMtNISkntE

The system uses a multi-tiered staking pool structure where users can contribute their Atomic Intermediate Tokens, which can be assigned a specific name and ticker symbol by each L1 blockchain, and deposited into customizable rewards pools. These pools let users choose how long they want to commit their tokens (short-term or long-term), adjust reward levels, and set early withdrawal penalties. This flexibility allows token holders to tailor their strategies to specific financial goals — maximizing returns on long-term holdings or prioritizing short-term needs.

"Liquidity is the lifeblood of any trading system as insufficient liquidity can cost traders money and slow down trade velocity,” said Michael Terpin, Chairman of EPI's board of directors. “The ability to make lower amounts of capital behave with the same efficiency as very large liquidity pools redefines the role of staking and total value locked (TVL). Therefore, Exponential Liquidity could give the EASE Protocol ecosystem a crucial growth advantage."

The EASE Protocol's Exponential Liquidity technology solves the problem of "impermanent loss" through its automated Currency Trading Contract, which constantly rebalances AIT tokens across all liquidity pools. This continuous optimization maintains system stability and preserves value for participants. Additionally, exchange fees are collected by a Rewards Load Balancer Contract and distributed to liquidity providers based on their commitment level, creating a transparent and predictable rewards system.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNMtNISkntE&t=11s



To support early adoption, each EASE Protocol-based L1 ecosystem can allocate a portion of its initial AIT token supply into a Rewards Reserve pool. This reserve supplements exchange fee revenue, providing consistent incentives for liquidity providers until natural trading volume develops. The result is a self-sustaining ecosystem that meets short-term participant needs and supports long-term growth.

"EASE aims to resolve key blockchain challenges for enterprises and governments by increasing capital efficiency in DeFi markets, therefore benefiting all participants in the ecosystem while ensuring overall stability," said Horn, who serves as the CEO of EASE Protocol Inc, which is developing the system. "We anticipate that liquidity providers can achieve significantly higher yields compared to traditional pools, while traders benefit from tighter spreads and better execution. This efficiency creates a compelling competitive advantage for platforms that implement our system."

The full technical details of the Exponential Liquidity System implementation are available in the EASE Protocol whitepaper ( https://easeprotocol.com/#whitepaper ).

About EASE Protocol

EASE Protocol is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to address critical barriers that have limited blockchain adoption across multiple sectors, with a strategic focus on government and enterprise applications. By offering secure, easy sign-on and one-click action capabilities, enhanced security without direct private key management, regulatory compatibility, comprehensive development tools, and cross-chain functionality, The EASE Protocol delivers a transformative solution for organizations seeking to implement blockchain technology at scale.





Xenia von Wedel Pres Transform Group 415-340-2792 xenia at transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.