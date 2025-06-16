A Unified Platform for Global Numbers and eSIM Data

Zapme introduces multi-number management and global eSIM data connectivity.

DUBAI, NAD AL SHEBA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapme has announced the launch of a unified communication platform designed to address common challenges faced by global users of mobile and telecom services. The platform allows users to activate, manage, and switch between multiple international phone numbers and access reliable mobile data services in over 200 countries, all within a single app.

For individuals and businesses who travel frequently or work across borders, traditional telecommunications solutions often involve multiple SIM cards, higher data expenses, and the use of several separate applications to manage calls and messages. Zapme offers a fast-tracked solution by integrating cloud-native telecom, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, resulting in safe, SIM-free connectivity and a user-centric experience

With Zapme, users are able to manage both work and personal numbers on a single device, access mobile data globally without the need for physical SIM swaps, and forward calls from existing phone numbers to their new Zapme number within the same country. The platform also consolidates calls, messaging, and payments, allowing users to handle their communications and transactions within one interface.

Zapme will be available soon! Interested users can sign up for updates on the official website to receive information about the upcoming launch and platform features.

Zapme’s Key features include:

Multi-Number Management: Easily activate and manage several global numbers on one device. Switch anytime and stay connected anywhere.

Trouble-free eSIM Data: Enjoy fast, contract-free mobile data in over 200 countries without swapping SIMs or facing roaming fees.

Call Forwarding: Forward an existing phone number to a new Zapme phone number in the same country to eliminate global roaming.

Unified Messaging & Calls: Make calls, chat, text, or video across borders and manage all communication in one powerful app.

All-in-one Platform: Access all calls, SMS, data, and payments with assigned numbers on any device, anywhere needed.

A Zapme spokesperson stated, “Our goal is to provide users with a communication experience that is trustworthy, fast, and adaptable to the needs of a globalized world. The platform is created to simplify communication management and modifiable for a wide range of users.” Scott King - Founder & CEO

Why Choose Zapme for Modern Communication?

One Device, Multiple Numbers: Easily manage business, travel, and personal communications with one device and multiple numbers without needing extra phones.

Instant Data, Everywhere: Connect globally with a tap, access reliable data worldwide, and avoid roaming fees in any location.

Stay Organized & Secure: Keep calls, messages, and data secure and organized for every aspect of life with total privacy.

Boundless Connectivity: Experience borderless connection with Zapme, eliminating paperwork or waiting, and enjoy SIM-free global freedom.

Download the Zapme app to start communicating without limits. Connect, chat, call, and manage numbers, all in one place, directly from a mobile device. The world is waiting. Get Zapme now.

