Greenspan & Greenspan Expands Legal Services Across Westchester, the Bronx, and Rockland County, NY

Personal injury victims across New York gain support as Greenspan & Greenspan expands its reach.

White Plains, NY , June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When life is suddenly derailed by a devastating accident, the aftermath can feel like a storm—chaotic, isolating, and without direction. Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers steps in as a steady hand, guiding people through the chaos and helping them get back on their feet. With its expansion into Rockland County and the Bronx, the firm is breaking barriers to ensure more injured New Yorkers have access to the strong legal representation they deserve—close to home.

This expansion is a natural step for the firm that has spent over six decades standing up for the rights of the injured. Greenspan & Greenspan’s presence has long been synonymous with unwavering legal counsel and meaningful results.

“We’ve always stood by those harmed through no fault of their own,” said founding attorney Michael Greenspan. “This expansion ensures more people can access the strong legal representation they need.”



Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

In Yonkers, where the firm’s name already commands respect, those affected by negligence can expect heightened availability of strategic advocacy. As a leading Yonkers personal injury lawyer, Greenspan & Greenspan offers services that span a wide range of injury claims.

In the Bronx, where traffic density and construction risks collide daily, accident survivors often face an uphill legal battle. The New York injury firm is stepping in to level that terrain. Whether serving as a Bronx personal injury lawyer or a Bronx car accident lawyer, the firm delivers experienced guidance aimed at securing justice when the odds are high.

Rockland County, too, will feel the impact of this outreach. For residents once without nearby personal injury counsel, the firm’s arrival offers more than access—it brings reassurance. Known as a trusted Yonkers car accident lawyer, this leading personal injury practice now brings that same level of experience and dedication to Rockland. People in the area now have a direct line to a New York truck accident lawyer who understands both the intricacies of the law and the weight of what clients have endured.

Supported by a practice that blends traditional integrity with modern responsiveness, the Greenspan & Greenspan team of New York personal injury lawyers remains accessible both in person and through virtual consultations. The firm bridges physical and digital access, serving clients across the state without compromising personal connection or quality of service.

With its expanded presence across Westchester, the Bronx, and Rockland County, Greenspan & Greenspan is not just growing its geographic reach—it is strengthening its promise to stand up for those injured by negligence. This expansion means helping more people find justice and making sure their voices are heard.

To learn more about Greenspan & Greenspan’s expanded legal services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.greenspans-law.com.

About Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers is a New York-based personal injury law firm that has served accident victims for over six decades. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death. With a client-first approach and a reputation for favorable outcomes, Greenspan & Greenspan provides dedicated legal support across Westchester County, the Bronx, Rockland County, and surrounding areas.

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

Address: 333 Westchester Ave Suite S-3301, White Plains, NY 10604

Phone: (914) 946-2500

Website: www.greenspans-law.com



