GenBio Addresses Maintaining Glucose Homeostasis

GenBio Inc. Blood glucose homeostasis is the process by which the levels of blood sugar are maintained by the body within a narrow range.

Hormonal and neural regulatory mechanisms that maintain blood glucose levels within a very narrow range

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glucose from a diet is the major energy source for humans and other mammals.

Blood glucose concentrations increase rapidly after food intake and then decline as glucose is

used or stored. Since nutrient intake is irregular but energy requirement is continuous, the

body needs to store glucose, usually as glycogen, mainly in the muscles and liver. Two

peptides produced by the pancreas, insulin and glucagon, control glucose storage by

enhancing glucose uptake and glycogen breakdown, respectively. Persistent high blood

glucose concentrations result from diminished insulin production as in type 1 diabetes or

insulin resistance, a decreased cellular response to insulin as in type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease defined by hyperglycemia leading to microvascular

and macrovascular damage. The prevalence of diabetes has been increasing globally since

1990, attributed to living environments and lifestyle leading to poorer nutrition and increased

sedentary behaviour. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 11.1% of the

world’s adult population aged 20-79 years, around 452 million people, is living with diabetes,

with 4 in 10 of these people unaware that they have the disease. Diabetes is more prevalent

in people aged 65 years and older, including 122 million of this population of 652 million, or

around 19%; further, prediabetes affects 48% of the 26 million older adults in the USA. The

risk to these patients is increased by multiple comorbidities, increased incidence of

hypoglycemia, increased dependence on care and worsening frailty.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in type 2 diabetics, even though

a marked decrease in all-cause mortality of 30–35% in diabetics in the USA and England

has been related to decreases in mortality from cardiovascular disease. Cancer rates have

remained unchanged in diabetes patients, but this is now an increased percentage of deaths

while mortality rates from dementia and liver disease have increased.

Lifestyle modifications, including nutrition and exercise, are the foundation for the management of

type 2 diabetes. Drug treatment of diabetes now includes metformin, which lowers liver

production of glucose, sulphonylureas such as glyburide, which stimulate insulin production,

thiazolidinediones such as pioglitazone which increase glucose uptake into tissues,

prompting insulin secretion and decreasing appetite with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor

agonists, including semiglutide, combined glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and

glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists such as tirzepatide and preventing the

reabsorption of glucose in the kidneys by sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors such as

dapagliflozin and empagliflozin. Research is continuing, so potential clinical use of

adiponectin and fibroblast growth factor 21 could allow personalized approaches to lower

blood glucose concentrations.

Healthy eating plans are essential for long-term control of diabetes. Preclinical trials with

anthocyanin-containing foods have shown regulation of blood glucose concentrations,

improved gut microbiota, reduced insulin resistance and inflammation, and

changed adipocyte function. Large prospective cohort trials in people in the USA have

shown an inverse relationship between a healthy plant-based diet and the risk of developing

diabetes. Dietary anthocyanin intake was linked to a 15% lower incidence of type 2 diabetes

in 8 cohort studies involving 394,913 participants. In a summary of 18 human trials in type 2

diabetes from the last 5 years, anthocyanins reduced blood glucose and HbA1c

concentrations and improved insulin secretion and resistance, especially in at-risk groups.

Further, diets containing polyphenols such as anthocyanins may reduce the risk of

developing diabetes. The incidence of type 2 diabetes decreased by 5% when the intake of

anthocyanins increased by 7.5 mg/day. As examples, plums such as the Queen Garnet,

Illawarra and Davidson’s varieties may contain 250-500 mg anthocyanins per 100g fruit.

Other important dietary sources of anthocyanins include raspberries, bilberries,

chokeberries, mulberries, and saskatoon berries. These clinical investigations support the

preclinical studies that anthocyanins simultaneously affect many targets associated with type

2 diabetes. These studies reinforce that improving nutritional status in people with diabetes

by adding anthocyanin-containing fruit to current treatment regimens is likely to improve

clinical outcomes. Nutrition, exercise, and treatment with antidiabetic medications remain the

key approaches to the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

