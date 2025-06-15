XRP News: Is XRP Set To Lose Market Share To The Crypto Analysts Are Calling XRP 2.0?

New York, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP cannot seem to stay out of the news, but for once, the XRP news may be good. The beleaguered coin needs some good news, and judging by the XRP news headlines, it is. But there may be bigger issues ahead for XRP. A new player in town is already delivering on promises XRP has been making for more than a decade. Remittix may just spoil XRP’s fun and give investors a token with much more room to grow to invest in.





XRP (XRP): Headlines for XRP news bullish, but is it enough?

In XRP news this year, Ripple pulled the trigger on one of its boldest plays yet acquiring institutional brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. That’s not a headline stunt. It’s a serious move to bring post-trade services clearing, settlement and brokerage onto the XRP Ledger itself. For a project that’s always talked about global finance, this finally feels like the architecture is catching up to the ambition. It gives Ripple the tools to offer banks and funds something real and puts XRP back in the conversation as more than just a cross-border token.

Meanwhile, the bigger-picture XRP news is what Brad Garlinghouse is aiming for: 14% of SWIFT’s global liquidity . That’s not just marketing spin, it's a direct challenge to how money moves internationally. SWIFT is still slow, expensive and clunky. If Ripple can undercut that with speed and scale, XRP could be handling trillions in volume within a few years. It’s bold, but Ripple’s been quietly laying the rails for over a decade.

The XRP price has been up just over 2% in the last 7 days, but it is still in red on the 30-day candle. Hopefully, its latest moves could bolster the price, but with players like Remittix doing the rounds, XRP could be in trouble.

Even CoinCodex’s price prediction for Ripple does not make great XRP news as the token is expected to become more volatile and erratic until the close of the decade; a trading pattern investors do not like.

Remittix (RTX): Can the new PayFi token be XRP 2.0?

Remittix doesn’t have Ripple’s war chest or legacy clout, but what it does have is traction and in 2025, that’s proving more valuable than brand recognition. While XRP is still laying down infrastructure, Remittix is already moving money across borders. The platform focuses squarely on crypto-to-fiat remittances, allowing users and businesses to send crypto and have it land as local fiat, straight into a bank account. No fuss, no waiting, no wallet setup required on the other side.

It’s not just practical, it's compliant, fast and built for scale. With support for over 30 fiat currencies and 40 crypto assets, Remittix isn’t pitching the dream. It’s already shipping it. Investors are paying attention, too. A $15.5 million raise in its presale phase has given it room to grow, while whispers in analyst circles are calling it “XRP 2.0” not because it’s copying Ripple, but because it’s quietly delivering the kind of real-world utility XRP has been promising for over a decade.

If 2025 is about function over flash, Remittix may be the one to watch. It’s not trying to win a branding war, it's trying to fix a broken payment system. And so far, it looks like it’s working.

Conclusion

While the crypto headlines are dominated by XRP news, the real star of the show is Remittix , delivering on the dreams Ripple Labs had more than a decade ago. With the XRP price stalling, Remittix could just be the token to pick up the slack. Even YouTube crypto vloggers are now starting to pick up on the action and with 540 million tokens already sold, Remittix is making its name as the go-to investment of the year.

Remittix is now available at $0.0781 directly from their website.

