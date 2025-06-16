2nd Annual Sophia's Stroll to Help Children with Type 1 Diabetes Scheduled for August 9th, 2025

Team Brevard from Brevard, NC, enjoys Sophia's Stroll in 2024 to help children and youth who have Type 1 Diabetes.

Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation to hold second annual ”Sophia’s Stroll for Type 1 Diabetes”

Sophia’s light continues to shine as we serve those with Type One Diabetes. On August 9 we are proud to have the second annual Sophia’s Stroll in Brevard, NC and virtually around the globe.” — Frank Ruggieri, President

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation is already in full swing planning this year’s Sophia’s Stroll for Type 1 Diabetes. Get your sneakers ready and mark your calendars for this year’s stroll which will take place on August 9th, 2025. Held in memory of Sophia Ruggieri, who tragically passed away from complications from Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 23, these strolls can take place anywhere in the world. They can be as simple as taking a walk with your family in the park or even walking your dog.

Last year’s event raised over $55,000 to help children battling Type 1 Diabetes attend a very special camp in Georgia called Camp Kudzu.

“Sophia’s light continues to shine as we serve those with Type One Diabetes," said Frank Ruggieri, Sophia's father and president of the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation. "On August 9 we are proud to have the second annual fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll in Brevard NC and virtually around the globe. We are all doing Sophia's work. Honoring her by helping send kids with type one diabetes to Camp Kudzu, providing supplies and awarding college scholarships. We are all so grateful to all Sophia's donors "

The great thing about these strolls is that through a digital platform called Give Lively, individuals can easily join existing fundraising “Teams” or even form new Teams and create their own fundraising pages. Last year Teams were formed and strolls took place in Florida, California, North Carolina, San Diego, Ilinois, New Jersey, England, New Zealand, and even on a cruise ship. To participate, please visit the Sophia’s Stroll page on the Foundation’s website at www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org/sophia-s-stroll. From there, you can learn how you can support Sophia’s work, such as by donating to a Team or even starting your own Team that your friends and family can join. It’s easy and it’s fun! On August 9, cheer on your favorite Team as they race to see which one can raise the most money to Help Save Lives!

ABOUT THE SOPHIA RUGGIERI MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those With Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural and ongoing fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, the Foundation sends children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. At Camp Kudzu kids not only have fun, but they also get to learn important steps in dealing with this silent disease. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation awards college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes. This past May, the Foundation presented their second $2,500 scholarship to Kelly Wolf, who is currently enrolled in her second year of school at Seminole State College of Florida.

For more information about the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation and to learn more about Sophia’s Story, please call 470-389-2931, email info@sophiaruggierifoundation.org, or visit www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org.

