Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,999 in the last 365 days.

Electra Overhead Doors Expands Expert Garage Door Services in Lexington MA

Electra Overhead Doors brings same-day garage door service, opener upgrades, and new installations to Lexington MA homeowners and businesses.

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electra Overhead Doors is proud to announce the expansion of its trusted garage door repair and installation services to homeowners and businesses in Lexington, Massachusetts. Known for precision craftsmanship, honest pricing, and same-day service, Electra is now fully operational across Lexington, Burlington, Woburn, and surrounding communities in Middlesex County.

Whether you’re upgrading the look of your home, replacing a broken spring, or modernizing with a smart opener, Electra Overhead Doors provides tailored solutions backed by years of industry expertise.

🔧 Garage Door Services Now Available in Lexington, MA:
Garage Door Spring Replacement (Torsion & Extension Systems)

New Garage Door Installation (Steel, Wood, Glass, Carriage-Style)

Garage Door Opener Installation (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Jackshaft)

Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Openers with Mobile Control

Cable, Roller, and Track Repairs

Off-Track Door Realignment

High-Lift Conversions for Low-Ceiling Garages

Sectional, Full-View & Insulated Garage Doors

🏢 Commercial Garage Door Solutions for Local Businesses
We also offer professional-grade overhead door services for Lexington-area businesses including auto shops, warehouses, fire departments, schools, and retail buildings. Our commercial offerings include:

Rolling Steel Doors

Fire-Rated Overhead Doors

Insulated Sectional Commercial Doors

High-Cycle Motors & Wall-Mount Operators

Preventive Maintenance Contracts

🛠️ Why Lexington Homeowners Choose Electra Overhead Doors:
✅ Same-Day Garage Door Repairs & Installations
✅ Licensed & Insured Local Technicians
✅ Premium Doors from Amarr, Clopay, and LiftMaster
✅ 1–3 Year Labor and Material Warranty
✅ Transparent Pricing — No Hidden Fees
✅ Free On-Site Estimates Across Middlesex County

📍 Serving Lexington, Burlington, Winchester, Bedford, and surrounding areas
📞 Call Today: (781) 456-0706
🌐 Visit Us: www.electraoverheaddoors.com

Jacob Thor
Electra Overhead Doors
+1 781-456-0766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Garage Door Repair Experts in Lexington MA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Electra Overhead Doors Expands Expert Garage Door Services in Lexington MA

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more