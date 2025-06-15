INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - URGN

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: URGN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether UroGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 28, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired UroGen securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On May 16, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) posted a briefing document for the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2025, to discuss the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for UroGen’s bladder cancer drug UGN-102 (mitomycin). Among other things, the briefing document said that because the Company’s Envision trial lacked a concurrent control arm, the trial’s primary endpoints of complete response and duration of response are difficult to interpret. The FDA further stated that it recommended a randomized trial design “several times” to UroGen to assuage these concerns.

On this news, UroGen’s stock price fell $2.54 per share, or 25.79%, to close at $7.31 per share on May 16, 2025.

Then, on May 21, 2025, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approving the NDA for UGN-102 after finding that the drug’s overall benefit-risk profile was not favorable in patients with recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

On this news, UroGen’s stock price fell $3.37 per share, or 44.7%, to close at $4.17 per share on May 21, 2025.

