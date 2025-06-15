Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Palestine

AZERBAIJAN, June 15 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Ahmed Metani, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine, on June 15.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state emphasized that the two nations are bound together by relations of friendship and brotherhood and expressed confidence that the ambassador would witness this throughout his tenure in Azerbaijan. The President noted that the ties between the two counties’ peoples play an important role in interstate relations. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that joint efforts would continue to be made to expand cooperation and highlighted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in this regard. The Azerbaijani leader also stressed the significance of bilateral political relations and the mutual support and solidarity between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan has consistently supported the just demands of the Palestinian people and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution and relevant UN resolutions. The head of state recalled Azerbaijan’s principled stance in support of Palestine’s position during voting sessions at the UN General Assembly. President Ilham Aliyev also noted the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Palestine and affirmed that such support would continue.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the long-standing activity of the Embassy of Palestine in Azerbaijan and reaffirmed the Azerbaijani state's continued support in this regard.

The head of state emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening Islamic solidarity, noting that this approach has been highly appreciated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its leading bodies. The President also mentioned that the OIC Summit will be hosted by Azerbaijan next year and described the selection of the host country as a sign of the positive attitude towards Azerbaijan across the Muslim world. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Palestine would also be represented at a high level at the summit.

Ahmed Metani conveyed the greetings of the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his own regards to Mahmoud Abbas.

The head of state fondly recalled the official visit of the President of Palestine to Azerbaijan, as well as their meetings during international events.

The ambassador expressed his great honor at being received by the head of state on June 15 – National Salvation Day. He noted that the return to power of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993 enabled Azerbaijan to emerge from a challenging period. “We always wish progress, greater achievements, and peace for Azerbaijan,” said the ambassador, adding that under the wise and visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a key country in the region and on the global stage.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields, and praised the mutual support and collaboration within international organizations.