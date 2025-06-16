Submit Release
Jonathane Ricci Recognized by Lawyers of Distinction, Featured in The Washington Post

Jonathane Ricci recognized by Lawyers of Distinction in The Washington Post for his expertise in international tax and asset protection.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As prominently featured in The Washington Post, Lawyers of Distinction has recognized Jonathane Ricci, CEO and Founder of JR Wealth Management, in its prestigious "Most Influential Lawyers" list for 2025. This acknowledgment highlights his significant impact in international tax and wealth management, specifically noting his managed expertise in International Tax and Asset Protection in New York, NY.

This notable inclusion underscores Ricci's pioneering achievements and substantial influence within the legal field, as determined by industry leaders and peers.

"This recognition affirms our commitment to setting new industry benchmarks," said Jonathane Ricci. "By blending innovative legal and financial strategies, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, especially in complex international tax and asset protection scenarios."
This feature in The Washington Post amplifies JR Wealth Management's standing at the forefront of international legal and financial innovation.
About JR Wealth Management

JR Wealth Management combines elite managed legal know-how and know-when with sophisticated wealth management strategies, delivering institutional-grade solutions through a boutique approach. Our proprietary methodologies integrate advanced tax optimization, strategic asset protection, and innovative wealth building frameworks, ensuring intergenerational prosperity for high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Law


