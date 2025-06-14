Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Assassination of Minnesota State Legislator
Press Releases
06/14/2025
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Assassination of Minnesota State Legislator
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the attacks on State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife Yvette outside Minneapolis.
“I pray for the grieving family of Melissa and Mark Hortman, for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman, and for the soul of our country. I pray for the police, and the safe and swift apprehension of this deranged and dangerous individual. I pray for the millions of Americans taking to the streets today who know that the better angels of our nation must and will prevail through this perilous anger and chaos,” said Attorney General Tong.
