Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,969 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Assassination of Minnesota State Legislator

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/14/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Assassination of Minnesota State Legislator

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the attacks on State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife Yvette outside Minneapolis.

“I pray for the grieving family of Melissa and Mark Hortman, for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman, and for the soul of our country. I pray for the police, and the safe and swift apprehension of this deranged and dangerous individual. I pray for the millions of Americans taking to the streets today who know that the better angels of our nation must and will prevail through this perilous anger and chaos,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Assassination of Minnesota State Legislator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more