Jasper Therapeutics Reports Positive Data from 180mg Cohort in SPOTLIGHT Study of Briquilimab in Chronic Inducible Urticaria

11 of 12 participants (92%) enrolled in the 180mg cohort achieved a complete response

12 of 12 participants (100%) in the 180mg cohort achieved a clinical response

Tryptase levels below the lower limit of quantification observed in 10 of 12 participants (83%)

No serious adverse events and no grade 3 or higher adverse events reported in the 180mg cohort

Company to host conference call and webinar on Monday, June 16, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting KIT (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, is presenting data from the 180mg cohort of the Company’s SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with CIndU at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress. Briquilimab (subcutaneous) administration resulted in deep disease control at 180mg, with 12 of 12 participants (100%) enrolled in the cohort achieving a clinical response within the 8-week preliminary analysis period. The efficacy observed was rapid and durable, with 8 of 12 participants (66%) achieving clinical response by week 2, and 7 of 12 participants (58%) maintaining clinical response through week 8. Briquilimab continued to be well tolerated in the study, with no serious adverse events (SAEs) and no grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) reported in the 180mg cohort.

“We are very pleased by the updated results from the SPOTLIGHT study, with briquilimab driving complete responses in over 90% of CIndU participants enrolled in the 180mg cohort,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “In addition to the responses observed, we are pleased that briquilimab continued to be well tolerated in the study. Taken together with the results observed thus far in the BEACON study in CSU, these data demonstrate the ability of briquilimab to support optimal biologic dosing by rapidly delivering robust and durable control of urticaria symptoms, along with a potentially differentiated safety profile. On behalf of the entire Jasper team, I’d like to thank both the investigators and the patients who participated in SPOTLIGHT, along with their families and caregivers.”

SPOTLIGHT Study Design and Data Summary:

The SPOTLIGHT study is a Phase 1b/2a open label clinical trial evaluating a single dose of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with cold urticaria (ColdU) or symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most prevalent sub types of CIndU, who are refractory to antihistamines. The study enrolled 27 participants across three dose cohorts, 40mg (n=3), 120mg (n=12), and 180mg (n=12). The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability of briquilimab and secondary endpoints are focused on clinical activity and PK/PD, including measurement of serum tryptase.

Among the 12 participants enrolled in the 180mg cohort, 3 were diagnosed with ColdU (25%) and 9 with SD (75%). Participants had high disease burden as assessed by provocation threshold testing. In the 180mg cohort, mean baseline TempTest® threshold was 18.7°C (range: 10-26°C) for ColdU participants, and mean baseline FricTest® threshold was 3.7 of 4 (range: 3-4) for SD participants.

12 of 12 participants (100%) enrolled in the 180mg dose cohort achieved a clinical response to provocation testing within the 8-week preliminary analysis period following treatment. 11 of 12 participants (92%) treated in the cohort achieved a complete response (CR) with either their critical temperature threshold improving to at least 4°C for ColdU participants or their FricTest® score improving to 0 for SD participants, and 1 of 12 participants achieved a partial response (PR) as their best response. Complete responses in TempTest® or FricTest® were observed as early as 1 week following dosing in the 180mg cohort, with 8 of 12 participants (66%) achieving CR or PR by week 2.

Overall, 22 of 27 participants (81%) enrolled in the study achieved a CR and 26 of 27 participants (96%) achieved a CR or PR.

Briquilimab

40mg

(n=3) Briquilimab

120mg

(n=12) Briquilimab

180mg

(n=12) Briquilimab

All doses

(n=27) Complete Response, n (%) 1 (33.3%) 10 (83.3%) 11 (91.6%) 22 (81.5%) ColdU, n 0 3 3 6 Symptomatic Dermographism, n 1 7 8 16 Partial Response, n (%) 2 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) 1 (8.4%) 4 (14.8%) ColdU, n 1 0 0 1 Symptomatic Dermographism, n 1 1 1 3 Complete or Partial Response at any time, n (%) 3 (100%) 11 (91.6%) 12 (100%) 26 (96.3%)

At the 8-week timepoint following treatment, 7 of 12 (58%) participants in the 180mg cohort maintained an ongoing clinical response, with 5 participants achieving CR and 2 participants achieving PR.

Mean baseline serum tryptase for participants in the 180mg cohort was 5.1 ng/ml (standard deviation: 2.29 ng/ml). Significant reductions in tryptase were observed as early as the week 1 assessment and were correlated with the onset of clinical responses. Tryptase measurements below the lower limit of quantification were observed in 10 of 12 participants (83%) in the 180mg cohort.

Briquilimab was well tolerated in the study. No SAEs or AEs ≥ grade 3 were reported in the 180mg cohort. Furthermore, there were no reported AEs related to hair or skin color changes. 2 of 12 participants (17%) enrolled in the 180mg cohort experienced taste change/hypogeusia. Mild, transient drops in neutrophil counts were observed, with 6 of 12 participants (50%) experiencing grade 1 or grade 2 neutrophil count decreases which resolved in a median of 16 days. 5 of the 6 participants who experienced neutrophil count decreases were diagnosed with concurrent viral infections that may have contributed to observed decreases.

“It is exciting to see additional clinical data showing that treatment with briquilimab can lead to deep clinical benefit shortly after administration in a difficult-to-treat antihistamine refractory CIndU patient population,” said Martin Metz, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. “Notably, the safety and tolerability results observed in both the SPOTLIGHT and BEACON studies thus far show that the adverse events possibly caused by briquilimab are mostly low frequency, low grade, and resolve quickly. Patients with CIndU currently have very few treatment options, and I look forward to continuing to support the development of novel therapeutics to treat this debilitating disease.”

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing briquilimab as a therapeutic for chronic mast cell diseases. Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor KIT, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria and asthma. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU, CIndU or asthma. Briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers, with positive clinical outcomes in CSU and CIndU. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertx.com.

