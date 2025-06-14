Grant Design Group Achieves NCIDQ Certification for All Senior Designers—Reinforcing Quality Standards

NCIDQ certification is a powerful signal that our team is technically skilled, professionally accountable, and deeply committed to safe and exceptional design.

NCIDQ certification is a powerful signal that our team is technically skilled, professionally accountable, and deeply committed to safe and exceptional design.” — Grant Design Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Design Group, a leading interior design firm based in Las Vegas, has announced that all senior designers on its team have achieved NCIDQ certification, one of the industry’s most rigorous and recognized qualifications. This milestone further solidifies the firm’s commitment to delivering professionally regulated, high-standard interior design services for residential and commercial clients across Southern Nevada.The National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification is regarded as the gold standard in interior design . It confirms a designer’s proficiency in building codes, life safety, space planning, lighting, materials, and design theory. Achieving this certification requires formal education, extensive work experience, and passing a multi-part examination.“Our clients deserve to work with designers who are not only creative but credentialed,” said a Grant Design Group spokesperson. “NCIDQ certification is a powerful signal that our team is technically skilled, professionally accountable, and deeply committed to safe and exceptional design.”Founded over 35 years ago, Grant Design Group is known for its award-winning residential interiors, timeless design aesthetic , and deep-rooted client relationships. Based in Las Vegas, the studio serves clients across Nevada and throughout the Southwest, offering tailored interior design services that blend beauty, function, and long-term value.The NCIDQ milestone aligns with the firm’s broader focus on professionalism and client trust, and reflects its leadership position in the regional design community. The team’s qualifications include membership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), further validating their credentials within the design industry.Grant Design Group specializes in:1. Custom residential interior design2. Space planning and lifestyle-driven layouts3. Furnishings, materials, and color specifications4. Project management from concept to installationClients working with Grant Design Group benefit not only from a deep understanding of design aesthetics but also from technical expertise that supports health, safety, and performance in every space.With a certified team in place, Grant Design Group continues to deliver spaces that meet the highest standards—whether they’re designing a modern family home or restoring a timeless Las Vegas estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.