Licensed & Insured Green Carpet’s Cleaning Expands Natural Cleaning to Rugs, Mattresses, Drapes Across California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Carpet’s Cleaning, a trusted provider of eco-friendly carpet care, has officially expanded its natural cleaning services to include rugs, mattresses, and drapery cleaning throughout California. The move brings the company’s plant-based, non-toxic cleaning approach to even more surfaces—helping households and businesses create healthier indoor environments with professional-grade results.Fully licensed and insured, Green Carpet’s Cleaning is known for using environmentally safe, hypoallergenic solutions that are free from harsh chemicals. With this service expansion, customers across California now have access to comprehensive, deep-cleaning solutions for some of the most often-overlooked fabric surfaces in their homes.“We believe every part of the home deserves to be clean, safe, and free of toxic residue,” said a company spokesperson. “That’s why we’re proud to bring our natural cleaning process to items like rugs, mattresses, and drapes that often go neglected.”The expanded service lineup includes:1. Delicate Rug Cleaning : From handwoven wool to synthetic area rugs, Green Carpet’s Cleaning uses gentle but effective methods to remove deep-seated dirt, allergens, and stains without damaging fibers.2. Mattress Sanitation : Specialized hot-water extraction and steam treatments help eliminate dust mites, bacteria, and odors—improving sleep quality and overall wellness.3. Drapery Refreshing : Using low-moisture techniques that avoid shrinkage and fading, drapes are cleaned without being taken down, making the process hassle-free.All cleaning methods are designed to be safe for children, pets, allergy-sensitive individuals, and environmentally conscious households. Customers benefit from same-day appointments in many areas, transparent pricing, and courteous, uniformed technicians.Green Carpet’s Cleaning has built its reputation on providing fast, professional service with an eco-conscious mission. From residential homes to commercial properties, the company’s focus is on promoting clean, breathable spaces using biodegradable formulas and state-of-the-art equipment.This latest expansion reflects growing demand among Californians for non-toxic, sustainable services that deliver both performance and peace of mind. Green Carpet’s Cleaning continues to meet that need—one room, one rug, one home at a time.

