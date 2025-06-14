Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7411, The Howard University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7411, The Howard University, Construction and operation of a gasoline dispensing system with associated 4,000-gallon gasoline storage tank at the Howard University Service Center (HUSC), 2244 10th Street NW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue air quality Permit No. 7411 to The Howard University to construct and operate a gasoline dispensing system with associated 4,000-gallon above ground gasoline storage tank at 2244 10th Street NW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Mary-Ann Ibeziako, PEM, MBA, Associate Vice President, Environmental Health, Sustainability, and Safety, at 202-820-7236 or [email protected].

Emissions Estimate:

The estimated maximum potential to emit volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the gasoline dispensing system with associated gasoline storage tank is estimated to be 0.80 tons per year. The estimated maximum potential to emit hazardous air pollutants (HAP), in total for all such pollutants, is 0.04 tons per year.

The emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the gasoline storage tank. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of standards set forth in this section that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

c. The Permittee shall, at all times, operate and maintain any the equipment covered by this permit, including associated air pollution control equipment and monitoring equipment, in a manner consistent with safety and good air pollution control practices for minimizing emissions. Determination of whether such operation and maintenance procedures are being used will be based on information available to the Administrator which may include, but is not limited to, monitoring results, review of operation and maintenance procedures, review of operation and maintenance records, and inspection of the source. [40 CFR 63.11115(a)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the proposed permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours, P.E.

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor

Washington , DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 14, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.