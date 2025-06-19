New York And Hollywood Actor Eleni Kelakos: Five Ways To Improve Your Presentations

Charismatic Presence

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becoming a more magnetic presenter is a skill that can be taught, according to one presentation expert.“An ongoing commitment to honing presentation and speaking skills is required,” says Eleni Kelakos, author of the new book, Charismatic Presence: 5 Principles For Magnetic Presentations (2025, Indie Books International ).Kelakos uses performance techniques learned as a professional New York and Hollywood actor and singer-songwriter to help business leaders speak with more impact, confidence, and authenticity.To have more presentation impact, Kelakos recommends five presentation techniques:Know thyself. Do what it takes to identify your blessings (talents, abilities, and gifts) and blocks (the limiting beliefs that lead to limiting behaviors).Be thyself. Be willing to show up fully, revealing yourself as you genuinely are, in all your beautiful, magnetic vulnerability.Prepare thyself. Honor the stage and the moment by being ready. This includes prepping and practicing the material that serves as a vehicle for your ideas and wisdom as well as maximizing your three presence planes (physical, vocal, and energetic).Commit thyself. Stay focused on staying in the moment and honoring your intention (what you’re there to do), even if it’s challenging.Turn thyself on. Embrace and using your unique gifts and talents. Because when you’re engaged and energized, your audience is too.“We all have what I call charismatic presence,” says Kelakos. Her new book explores the concepts of charisma and presence with examples from her own life and those she has coached over the decades to develop powerful, magnetic presentations.“The fact is that the inability to speak effectively in public can cost you customers, keep you from motivating your team, and damage your career prospects,” stresses Kelakos.Research in her book reveals the one soft skill employers struggle to find in new hires is good speaking skills.“Another result of improving your presentation skills is a better ability to lead a team,’ states Kelakos. “This means more productivity and a better bottom line.”“Keeping the flame of your charismatic presence lit and your skillsets as a presenter growing is essentially a lifelong endeavor,” says Kelakos. “Fueled by their soul role, they understand the value of pushing themselves to move toward the next level of artistry and are willing to step again and again into the murky middle of discomfort between what they know and what they don’t know yet.”Kelakos teaches that having a clear intention for your speech requires tailoring your speech to your unique audience. To do this, the speaker needs to determine three things: the specific make-up of the audience, the pain/problem they are there to solve, and why they are the perfect fit as a speaker. This is true whether the presentation is made to a room full of people or on a Zoom call.“Many people believe that charisma is embodied only by super-confident extroverts and exhibited in a larger-than-life way, but I believe charisma is in all of us, a part of us from the get-go,” says Eleni Kelakos, author of Charismatic Presence: 5 Principles For Magnetic PresentationsKelakos practices what she preaches, firing up hearts and minds with her signature keynote presentations at conferences, summits, and retreats. Her first book, Touch The Sky: Find Your Voice, Speak Your Truth, Make Your Mark, was a gold medal winner of the 2014 Global Ebook Awards. Her second book, released in 2022 through Indie Books International, Claim The Stage: A Woman's Guide to Speaking Up, Standing Out And Taking Leadership, hit number one best-seller status on Amazon.About Indie Books International:Indie Books International serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

