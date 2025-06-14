Modifications to intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Kolo Road for Kīlauea roundabout construction

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will modify the partial closure of Kolo Road at its intersection with Kūhiō Highway. Beginning on Friday, June 13, northbound traffic may use Kolo Road through the roundabout. There will be no left turn from southbound Kūhiō Highway into Kolo Road. Highway users traveling on southbound Kūhiō Highway may access the next available left turns at Hoʻokuʻi Road or Pili Road.

HDOT initially closed access to Kolo Road at its intersection with Kūhiō Highway on May 5 as part of the Kῑlauea Roundabout construction. Crews will be pouring concrete for the apron of the roundabout and the sidewalk. Fine grading and paving will be done at the intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Kolo Road. All work is weather permitting.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in use for three months. Estimated completion of the Kῑlauea Roundabout is expected in December.

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]