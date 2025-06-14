DNUT INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the July 15, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DNUT) securities during the period from February 25, 2025, through May 7, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

On October 26, 2022, Krispy Kreme commenced a small-scale test to offer donuts at McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s”) restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area. On March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s announced they would expand their partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024.

On May 8, 2025, before the market opened, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its “net revenue was $375.2 million…a decline of 15.3%” and a “net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is “reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald’s” and “withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to “uncertainty around the McDonald’s deployment schedule.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares declined by $1.07 per share, or approximately 24%, from $4.33 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $3.26 on May 8, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonalds; and (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

[CONTACT FORM]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.