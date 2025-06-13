HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ISSUES TEST ALERT – NO THREAT TO THE STATE – 2025-007

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ISSUES TEST ALERT – NO THREAT TO THE STATE

For Immediate Release 2025-007

JUNE 13, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) would like to inform the public that a test alert was issued today around 11:03 a.m. at one of its alternate alert notification sites. This test is a routine procedure designed to ensure that our emergency communication systems are functioning properly and can effectively provide critical information during actual emergencies.

There is no current threat to the state of Hawaiʻi. This test was intended solely to validate our systems.

HIEMA emphasizes the importance of these routine tests, as the agency continues to ensure that our communication systems are reliable and ready to be used in the event of an emergency. We understand that alerts can cause concerns; however, we want to assure the community that this was a planned and harmless test.

“We are committed to keeping our kamaʻāina informed and safe,” said HIEMA Administrator James Barros. “The reliability of our emergency communication systems is critical, especially during times of crisis.”

The public is encouraged to participate in preparedness efforts by staying informed and ready for emergencies. For guidance on how to prepare for disasters and to receive alerts, please visit HIEMA’s website of www.ready.hawaii.gov.

Contact:

Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522

Email: [email protected]