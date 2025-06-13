SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Second Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or “the Company” (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 second quarter report before market open on June 25, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will deliver an update on the Company’s recent transaction, outlining the strategic implications and impact on operations. They will also provide insights into key developments and ongoing activities within the Company. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD’s second quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events North American callers: 1-833-752-3655 International callers: 1-647-846-8520

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

info@novagold.com

www.novagold.com

