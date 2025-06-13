Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced the grants on June 2, 2025, of (i) 160,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) and (ii) non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Options”) as a material inducement to employment to a new employee. All such equity awards were made under the Company’s Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) and were approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Board of Directors or a duly authorized committee thereof in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the applicable stock option and RSU award agreements covering the grants.

The Options have an exercise price of $3.45 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Common Stock on their grant date. Twenty-five percent (25%) of Options will vest and become exercisable on the first anniversary of their grant date, and 1/48th of Options will vest and become exercisable each month thereafter, in each case, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.

The RSUs will vest annually over a three-year period, with one-third of the RSUs vesting on each anniversary of their grant date, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of the Company, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

