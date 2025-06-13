ACM Research to Participate at the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference

FREMONT, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced its participation in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference at Park Lane, Hamilton Place, London on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group Steven C. Pelayo, CFA +1 (360) 808-5154 steven@blueshirtgroup.co In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA gary@blueshirtgroup.co

