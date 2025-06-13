HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Honors 2025 Class of Master Shipbuilders

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIl's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division honored the 2025 class of master shipbuilders, an elite group of employees who have dedicated 40 years of continuous service to the company, during a special ceremony held at the shipyard June 12. Each of these shipbuilders have committed four decades to building the nation's most advanced naval ships, supporting national security, and mentoring the next generation of shipbuilders.

“Reaching 40 years of service is an extraordinary milestone and we are proud to honor these master shipbuilders for their decades of service, leadership and loyalty to Ingalls Shipbuilding," said Brian Blanchette, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “Their dedication has shaped not only our country’s Navy fleet, but our workforce, our communities and our shipyard culture."

A highlight of the ceremony was the debut of a tribute video featuring several master shipbuilders. The video captured their personal stories, career highlights, and a shared purpose in building ships that safeguard America's interests around the world.

The tribute video and a photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-honors-2025-class-of-master-shipbuilders/.

Master shipbuilder Larry Stevens, who began his career as a structural welder apprentice in 1985, reflected on the moment he welded the sponsor initials for the future USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31) keel ceremony while his daughter, who also works at Ingalls, watched from the audience. “That moment meant a lot to me to have my daughter there,” he said. “It’s an honor to be a master shipbuilder, and I hope I’ve shed some light for the younger generation and that they will take the torch and run with it.”

Denise Quave, another master shipbuilder, who has spent her 40-year career in the planning yard, shared, “Ingalls has been good to me, and I remind people that this team is raising families above and beyond the mission of the shipyard itself.”

That passion and pride in the Ingalls mission is echoed by shipbuilders like Tony Taylor, who said, “Ingalls Shipbuilding is one of the best companies a person can work for. I’m proud of our legacy and heritage, and proud to help make sure our nation gets what it needs to do its job.”

Master shipbuilders represent the highest level of skill, dedication and leadership and Ingalls Shipbuilding extends its congratulations and gratitude to this year’s master shipbuilders for their 40 years of exemplary service.

Jim Akins

Anthony Allen

Jerry Babuchna Jr

Phillip Ballinger

Brian Barfield

Terry Bonta

Louis Bourque Jr

Jimmy Brochard Jr

Grady Bryant Jr

Bill Burns

Dwayne Carpenter

Al Childs Jr

Mark Cobb

Gary Collum

Doug Crump

Danny Cubbage

Sam Dantin Jr

Roy Dean

Scott Diehl

Chris Everett

Marcus Ferrell

Tracy Fortner James Giles Jr

Lamar Gordon Jr

Bob Harper Jr

Ken Hopkins

Mike Howell

James Hulcher

Eugene Jacob

Stephen Jowers

Marty Kasby

Kathy Kosch

Bobby Krebs Jr

Cedric Lawrence

Wayne Lennep

Greg Marshall

Kenneth McBeath

Matt McCowan

Mac McMillian Jr

Carl Mott

Cleve Neff

Ron Oliveri

Robert O’Neal

James Parker Bruce Pate

Marvin Pearson

Randy Prince

Leonard Pugh Jr

Susan Pulliam

Danny Quandt

Denise Quave

Mike Ramshur

Terri Rhodes

Jimmy Sharp

Scott Simer

Alan Smith

Richard Smith

Joe Stapleton Jr

Larry Stevens

Tony Taylor

Raymond Triplett

Bill Uhlman

Albert Webb

Neal West

Robert Whittington

