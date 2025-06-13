HYL Soars on Launch: PrexaSwap Partners with HyperLink to Ignite a New Order in Web3 Connectivity

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a significant breakthrough in the global Web3 infrastructure sector. HyperLink (token symbol: HYL), hailed as a "revolutionary protocol innovator," officially launched trading on the globally compliant digital asset exchange, PrexaSwap. Following its launch, HYL demonstrated strong market performance, with prices surging and liquidity quickly consolidating, becoming one of the most talked-about protocol assets across the network in a short time.







HyperLink is not a traditional public chain or Layer 2 scaling solution; rather, it is a foundational technology platform positioned as a "Link Layer" protocol. It aims to create a universal protocol framework that enables the "structured linking, intelligent combination, and semantic execution" of identities, assets, content, and contracts within the Web3 ecosystem.







The project's core technological architecture consists of four major modules:



- LinkCore: A native linking engine that enables verifiable cross-chain linking and structural calls.



- LinkID: A unified multi-chain identity binding system that supports the integration of Web2 and Web3 social platforms.



- LinkMesh: A distributed semantic graph network used to index on-chain content and interaction logic.



- LinkAI: An AI-driven intelligent behavior engine that can automatically identify user intent and generate optimal linking paths.







This architecture effectively addresses current issues in the Web3 ecosystem, such as "contract islands," "identity fragmentation," and "data interoperability." It provides revolutionary foundational support for scenarios like DeFi strategy combinations, unified decentralized identities (DID), smart wallet navigation, and real-world asset (RWA) execution layer integration.







PrexaSwap, the exchange where HyperLink launched, is a robust platform that provides strong support for global Web3 protocol projects. As a globally compliant exchange registered in the U.S. and holding an MSB (Money Services Business) financial license, PrexaSwap leads the industry in liquidity building, security auditing, AI risk control engines, and intelligent matching. The platform has established multi-layer risk control measures and deep audit collaborations with institutions such as Chainalysis, CertiK, and SlowMist, successfully supporting multiple infrastructure projects in their launch phases, thereby gaining the trust of numerous institutions and developers.







The strategic collaboration between HyperLink and PrexaSwap not only initiates trading and circulation but also aims for deep protocol integration regarding account systems, fee models, and compliance interfaces. In the future, users will experience practical features like one-click login via LinkID, semantic trading entry based on LinkAI, and structured asset invocation modules on PrexaSwap, evolving the exchange from a trading platform to a "protocol-based trading entry."







Notably, Alex Xu, a core member, publicly stated: "The emergence of HyperLink signifies the official entry of Web3 into the semantic linking era. It is not just about multi-chain interoperability; it is about defining how collaboration occurs between multiple chains." Additionally, a director of investments, "Projects like HyperLink that do not attempt to replace old protocols but enable them to collaborate more efficiently will become the core narrative of the next cycle."







On the community front, discussions about HyperLink have continued to escalate post-launch. Numerous KOLs on platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and Reddit are actively interpreting project mechanisms and analyzing its technical breakthroughs and ecological value. Many developers have started submitting aggregated wallets, contract orchestration tools, and linking content aggregation applications built on the HyperLink SDK, with ecological vitality rapidly spreading.







The PrexaSwap platform has also announced plans to launch a global node recruitment program, developer incentive program, and "protocol as a service" API promotion plan in conjunction with the HYL launch, further deepening HyperLink's global ecological deployment.



Current market consensus is becoming increasingly clear: HYL is not just an asset; it is a structural entry point, reshaping the entire Web3 linking order. The arrival of HyperLink is pushing Web3 from "bridges between chains" to "networks between structures and logic," an evolution that will determine the direction of the next trillion-dollar protocol platform.



Media Contact



Contact: Mary M. Ivory

Company Name: Hyperlink(HYL)

Website: https://hyperlinkcoin.com/

Email: Mary (at) hyperlinkcoin.com



Contact: Lisa S. Roth

Company Name: Prexaswap

Website: https://trade.prexaswapx.net

Email: Lisa.s (at) prexaswapx.net



