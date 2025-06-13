ActsSocial Launches Worldwide, Offering Christians a Dedicated Platform for Faith-Based Community and Connection

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActsSocial is pleased to announce the official worldwide launch of its Christian social media platform , created to serve believers seeking a dedicated space for faith-based community, connection, and discipleship. Backed by $3.5 million in Christian investor support, ActsSocial opens its censorship-free platform following a prelaunch registration of over 100,000 users from across six continents.Founded with a mission to create an online environment modeled after the early Church as described in Acts 2:42–47, ActsSocial was developed to serve Christians seeking a space where their faith and values can be freely expressed. The faith-based platform is rooted in biblical principles, providing a digital community where individuals, families, churches, and organizations can engage in discipleship, fellowship, and cultural conversation with confidence."This platform was created to provide a place where Christians can authentically connect and share their faith without the fear of suppression," says Shawn Whitson, Chief Executive Officer of ActsSocial. "ActsSocial offers a space where the gospel is at the center, and believers can engage in meaningful dialogue, support one another, and participate in a global community rooted in Scripture."The timing of the launch aligns with growing interest in faith-based engagement worldwide, with Christian revivals occurring in many regions and an increasing desire among believers for platforms that reflect their convictions. ActsSocial was intentionally designed to meet this demand, offering a space where the gospel can be freely shared and the global Christian community can gather without compromise.Key elements of ActsSocial include its commitment to protecting user data, eliminating algorithm-driven content manipulation, and creating a space free from shadow banning or data harvesting. The platform’s architecture reflects both a theological and technological commitment to integrity, transparency, and biblical truth."Our goal is not simply to create an alternative, but to offer a dedicated community built specifically for believers who desire to stand firm in their convictions," adds Whitson. "ActsSocial provides a platform where users can share truth, build community, and advance the gospel, all while remaining aligned with biblical values."ActsSocial originated from a vision that began in December 2022. Over a two-year development period, the project encountered numerous challenges but was brought to completion through prayer, perseverance, and support from the Christian community. Today, ActsSocial offers Christians worldwide a platform to replace social anxiety with gratitude and engage in digital fellowship with like-minded believers.For more information or to join the platform where Christian truth reigns, visit www.ActsSocial.com and https://youtu.be/N488B28oMmY About ActsSocialFounded by CEO Shawn Whitson, a serial entrepreneur with more than 32 years of experience, ActsSocial is a faith-driven social media platform created to offer Christians an uncensored, community-focused space for authentic connection. Rooted in Scripture and built for the global Church, ActsSocial enables believers to share truth, disciple others, and engage the culture while upholding biblical convictions. The platform was inspired by the early Church model described in Acts 2:42–47 and officially launched in 2025 following a period of prayerful development that began in 2022.

