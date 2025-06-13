Result of AGM
Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO –13 June, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 13, 2025.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.
AGM Results
The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:
|Motion
|Description
|Votes For
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|
Withheld/
Abstain
|1
|Election of directors
|01
|Graham Stewart
|65,895,188
|77.18%
|19,485,220
|0
|02
|Eldur Olafsson
|85,381,306
|100%
|102
|0
|03
|Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
|83,380,232
|97.66%
|2,001,177
|0
|04
|David Neuhauser
|65,892,544
|77.17%
|19,488,865
|0
|06
|Line Frederiksen
|85,380,015
|100%
|1,393
|0
|06
|Warwick Morley-Jepson
|85,377,193
|100%
|4,215
|2
|Re-appointment of Auditors
|84,234,972
|97.68%
|0
|2,000,802
|3
|Stock option plan
|73,559,019
|86.15%
|11,822,389
|0
|4
|Restricted Share Unit Plan
|56,074,063
|65.67%
|29,307,345
|0
|5
|Change of Name
|86,213,508
|99.97%
|21,565
|0
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
