Result of AGM

Reykjavík, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(“Amaroq” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”)

Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO –13 June, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 13, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

Motion Description Votes For % Votes Cast Against Withheld/
Abstain
1 Election of directors        
01 Graham Stewart 65,895,188 77.18% 19,485,220 0
02 Eldur Olafsson 85,381,306 100% 102 0
03 Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 83,380,232 97.66% 2,001,177 0
04 David Neuhauser 65,892,544 77.17% 19,488,865 0
06 Line Frederiksen 85,380,015 100% 1,393 0
06 Warwick Morley-Jepson 85,377,193 100% 4,215  
2 Re-appointment of Auditors 84,234,972 97.68% 0 2,000,802
3 Stock option plan 73,559,019 86.15% 11,822,389 0
4 Restricted Share Unit Plan 56,074,063 65.67% 29,307,345 0
5 Change of Name 86,213,508 99.97% 21,565 0

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs
+44 (0)7385755711
ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Nikhil Varghese
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


